Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Is Right That Democrats Have a Vaccine Hesitancy Problem, but It's Not Nearly As Big As the GOP's
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, is taking flak from Democrats for his recent comments about COVID-19 vaccination rates among African Americans. While his remarks, taken literally, were inaccurate, his general point—that vaccine hesitancy is not limited to white Republicans—was correct, as even the fact checkers who criticized him acknowledged. At the same time, that problem is indisputably bigger in the GOP than it is in the other major party.reason.com
