Texas State

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Is Right That Democrats Have a Vaccine Hesitancy Problem, but It's Not Nearly As Big As the GOP's

By Jacob Sullum
 5 days ago
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, is taking flak from Democrats for his recent comments about COVID-19 vaccination rates among African Americans. While his remarks, taken literally, were inaccurate, his general point—that vaccine hesitancy is not limited to white Republicans—was correct, as even the fact checkers who criticized him acknowledged. At the same time, that problem is indisputably bigger in the GOP than it is in the other major party.

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
Public HealthCNN

Doesn't Greg Abbott have anything better to do?

(CNN) — Deaths in Texas from Covid-19 are up 138% compared to two weeks ago, according to The New York Times. And yet, on the same day that 164 Texans died from Covid-19, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning any government mandates for the vaccine. The move came...
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
ElectionsWashington Post

Let’s see if we have the GOP’s 2022 message straight

Republicans have latched on to a series of both foreign and domestic policies that will set the stage for their 2022 campaigns. Weirdly, their positions turn out to be starkly at odds with a majority of voters. On foreign policy, some Republicans, in search of a way to deflect blame...
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Texas leaders react to Abbott's latest vaccine executive order

Texas Democrats aren't holding back their comments after Gov. Greg Abbott announced his latest executive order on Wednesday, August 25. Abbott's order bans COVID-19 mandates regardless of a vaccine's approval status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, Abbott says the subject of vaccine mandates will be added to the state legislature's special session agenda.
Public HealthLongview News-Journal

McNeely: Abbott, Patrick hit with new criticism over COVID-19

The state’s top two elected officials, Republicans Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott, are getting criticized over COVID-19, but for different reasons. Patrick, presiding officer of the Texas Senate, is drawing fire on charges of thinly veiled racism for remarks about the low turnout of Blacks for vaccines.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Democrats cheer as U.S. House passes federal voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation bolstering the federal Voting Rights Act as Texas Republicans in Austin work to swiftly advance new voting restrictions the bill is aimed at preventing. The federal legislation, which passed along party lines, would again require states with a history...
California StatePosted by
Teen Vogue

California's Recall Election for Governor Gavin Newsom Is a Warning Sign for Democrats

“We have to care more than just about ourselves,” Jennifer Aniston wrote in an Instagram Story, responding to backlash from an InStyle profile in which she discussed cutting ties with unvaccinated friends. The quote resonated with me. The pandemic has been hard, but what I didn’t expect was for it to be so politically divisive. Then again, this is America, and I should have known better.
Texas Statewashingtoninformer.com

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick’s False Claim About Unvaccinated Black People

The majority of United States residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are white, according to available state data and survey research. That contradicts Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s claim that, “in most states,” Black residents are “the biggest group” of unvaccinated people. The Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan,...
Public Healthexpressnews.com

Clack: Dan Patrick has Jim Crowed COVID

In minstrel shows of the 19th century and early 20th century, white performers blackened their faces with shoe polish or burnt cork, and through language and movement perpetuated the worst stereotypes of African Americans to the laughter of white audiences. Thomas Dartmouth Rice, known as the Father of Minstrelsy, created...
Public Healthdefendernetwork.com

Gov. Greg Abbott dealt legal blows over mask, vaccine mandates

Legal battles over precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are rolling on across Texas. The Texas Supreme Court Thursday denied a request from Attorney General Ken Paxton to undo a Travis County judge’s temporary restraining orders that allow some counties and school districts to have mask mandates. In its ruling, the court said Paxton did not have a compelling reason to bypass the appeals process and go straight to the high court.
Alabama StateMSNBC

Trump's Alabama rally Covid vaccine damage control is too little too late

At a rally in Cullman, Alabama, this weekend, former President Donald Trump did something that felt out of character: He encouraged his supporters to get the Covid-19 vaccination. Unfortunately, he quickly backpedaled when his gentle suggestion drew jeers and boos from the audience. Trump has created a longer-term public health...
Texas StatePosted by
Ash Jurberg

Houston Mayor calls Texas Lt Gov Patrick "offensive". Do you agree?

On Thursday media spread claims that Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick had made racist comments. He had appeared on Fox News and, in an interview with Laura Ingraham, said,. "The Democrats like to blame Republicans. Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them voted for Democrats…They’re doing nothing for the African American community that has a significant high number of unvaccinated people, so they need to address that.”

