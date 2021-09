Steve Gunn had a note in his head, but his voice couldn’t find it. While tracking harmonies for Other You, his sixth solo album, he was struggling to hit his mark, so producer Rob Schnapf took a recording of Gunn’s voice and digitally shifted the pitch to match the intended note, then instructed him to sing along. The proper target in place, Gunn managed to join in with his digital simulacrum—the “other you” of the title. If this is starting to feel like a very neat metaphor, this idea of aligning yourself to who you can’t yet be and finding a way to get in tune with it until it stretches you into becoming that new thing—well, welcome to Steve Gunn’s L.A. record, baby.