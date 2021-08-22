Former Auburn QB Joey Gatewood commits to UCF after transfer from Kentucky
Another former Auburn player will be joining Gus Malzahn at UCF. Quarterback Joey Gatewood, who started his career on the Plains before transferring to Kentucky, announced Sunday afternoon that he has committed to UCF following his departure from Lexington, Ky. Gatewood entered the transfer portal Aug. 15 after Kentucky coach Mark Stoops named Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.www.al.com
Comments / 0