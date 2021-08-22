380 Cedar Street
Fall in love with this immaculate sun-filled colonial in sought after East Winnetka, completely rebuilt in 2001! A perfect home for casual living and entertaining of any kind. Spacious gourmet kitchen with generous cabinetry, large center island, granite counters, custom built-ins, pantry, and SS appliances opens to family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Formal living room with gas fireplace, separate dining room, library/office with vaulted ceilings and bookshelves, and a powder room complete the 1st floor which features lovely millwork and hardwood floors throughout. The second floor includes a large primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, Juliette balcony, limestone bath with double vanity, tub, and shower plus three additional bedrooms and a full hall bath. Newer windows throughout, security system, great storage. Basement has laundry room with newer washer/dryer, extra fridge/freezer, and carpeted rec room. Convenient attached 2 1/2 car heated garage, 2 zoned HVAC (2nd floor unit new in 2019). Beautifully landscaped and fenced wide lot with bluestone patio and grill. Move right in and enjoy! Exclude dining room chandelier and family room TV.www.atproperties.com
