It’s been a bruising eight days since Apple first announced its intention to scan photos uploaded to iCloud for known images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Privacy advocates have objected in strong terms to the move which would see scanning performed on the hardware itself, before being uploaded to iCloud. To confuse things further, Apple said in its FAQ [PDF] that this functionality would essentially be disabled if users chose not to use iCloud. The move, privacy campaigners fear, could lead to pressure from authoritarian governments for Apple to expand the functionality to help crack down on dissident activity.