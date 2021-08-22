Auburn football: Ryan Leaf predicts 6-6 record, sixth place finish in 2021
I don’t even know if the craziest thing about Ryan Leaf’s SEC predictions for 2021 is predicting a 6-6 record for Auburn football. This coming season promises to be as chaotically affected by COVID-19 as the last it seems, even with vaccines readily available. The key difference between this year and last, though, is the possibility of forfeited games by teams not having the minimum number of players needed to suit up.flywareagle.com
