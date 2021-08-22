Auburn football: Ryan Leaf predicts 6-6 record, sixth place finish in 2021

Justin Layne has been a disappointment so far, but here’s how the third-year Steelers cornerback has quietly stepped up his game in the preseason. Justin Layne is a player that many NFL Draft analysts were high on entering the league back in 2019. Some even had him slated as a late-first to mid-second round prospect, so when the Steelers were able to land him with the second of their third-round picks in the draft, it was considered a tremendous value pick.