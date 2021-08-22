Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn football: Ryan Leaf predicts 6-6 record, sixth place finish in 2021

By Andrew Hughes
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t even know if the craziest thing about Ryan Leaf’s SEC predictions for 2021 is predicting a 6-6 record for Auburn football. This coming season promises to be as chaotically affected by COVID-19 as the last it seems, even with vaccines readily available. The key difference between this year and last, though, is the possibility of forfeited games by teams not having the minimum number of players needed to suit up.

flywareagle.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

133K+
Followers
324K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Ryan Leaf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#Sec#Tigers#Tx A M#Lsu#Auburn 6 6 7#Texas A M#Tamu#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 lively outsiders to make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2021

Which players are emerging as lively outsiders to make the Carolina Panthers 53-man roster during the 2021 season?. The time is almost upon the Carolina Panthers to finalize their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. Those in power waived five players as part of the second round of cuts on Tuesday, leaving them with 80 for the remaining few days that also includes the team’s preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: Troy Franklin will have Freshman All-American season

Troy Franklin was one of the crown jewels of Oregon football’s 2021 recruiting class and he joined one of the deepest receiver rooms in the country. It was going to be an uphill battle to earn some playing time from the second he stepped foot on campus in the winter, but he took a big step this spring, putting up some wild numbers in the spring game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Bengals who could disappoint in the 2021 season

Knowing definitively which Cincinnati Bengals will play well and who won’t can be a crapshoot sometimes. Some Bengals we know will have a good season but many players can be inconsistent, even after a couple of good seasons. Let’s take a look at three members of the 2021 Bengals who...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Has Mac Jones outperformed Zach Wilson in preseason so far?

The 2021 NFL Draft class has the makings to be an all-timer as far as the quarterback position is concerned. In the order they were picked, Trevor Lawrence is seen as a generational talent, while each one of Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones could become high-end starters in the league down the road.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans versus Chicago Bears: Extremely bold predictions

Here are bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans’ third preseason game. Two games are in the books. One game remains, and then, the Tennessee Titans will have a little over two weeks to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals in a game that doubles as the regular-season opener for both teams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Grant Stuard ready to show value through special teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Grant Stuard knows his best shot at making the final roster is through special teams, and he’s ready to prove it on Saturday during the Buccaneers final preseason game. When the Bucs drafted Stuard out of the University of Houston in the seventh round of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texans Pup hangs out with Houston Texans cheerleaders on National Dog Day

Kirby the Texans Pup has a way of making friends, which he demonstrated on National Dog Day yesterday. The yellow Labrador, who is being trained as a service dog with America’s VetDogs to hopefully help a veteran or first responder when he grows up, will spend time with the team for about 18 months or so during his basic training before going off to Puppy College.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins 53 man roster: Final predictions ahead of cuts

The Miami Dolphins have some moves that they will need to make to get to the league-mandated 53 roster limit on September 1st. Now, with preseason games over and the final cuts looming, the tough choices are about to be made. For the last several months, we have predicted and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team: 3 roster battles to eye against Ravens

The Washington Football Team will kick off its final preseason game on Saturday night. They will play the team just up the road from Landover, the Baltimore Ravens, and the starters are not expected to play all that much. Like in previous years, the final preseason game is about ironing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers CB Justin Layne has quietly stepped up his game this preseason

Justin Layne has been a disappointment so far, but here’s how the third-year Steelers cornerback has quietly stepped up his game in the preseason. Justin Layne is a player that many NFL Draft analysts were high on entering the league back in 2019. Some even had him slated as a late-first to mid-second round prospect, so when the Steelers were able to land him with the second of their third-round picks in the draft, it was considered a tremendous value pick.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Matt Skura: Why he may not make the Miami Dolphins roster

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up training camp on Thursday and will make final cuts on September 1st but Matt Skura may not make this roster. Skura, the Dolphins veteran free agent signing this past off-season was demoted to the third team this week when he struggled with his snaps. This was a problem in 2020 while with Baltimore. Skura said he worked hard during the off-season leading up to free agency to fix the problem but that may not be the case.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints cancel final preseason game vs Cardinals due to Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints have done the sensible thing, and canceled the final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals due to weather. The New Orleans area is expected to be hit by Hurricane Ida, making a rather meaningless football game all the more…well, meaningless. The Saints released a statement:. “The...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Houston Texans: Top 4 moves that helped franchise in 2021

What have been the Top 5 moves made by the Houston Texans that have helped in 2021?. Since taking over as general manager of the Houston Texans, Nick Caserio has revamped most of the roster from what it looked like before he arrived, and in doing so he is setting the vision of what he and the rest of the Texans front office wants this franchise to eventually become.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Rajon Rondo should fill the final roster spot

The Miami Heat have one final roster spot left to fill. While they don’t technically need to add anyone, it may be smart to bring in a veteran to help shore up depth. Miami doesn’t have great wing depth at the moment, but they also have some shaky depth at point guard. Their plan is to give Gabe Vincent a chance, but if he doesn’t pan out, there are no other options.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 BMW Championship: Collin Morikawa Goes Cold at Wrong Time

Collin Morikawa entered the PGA Tour’s postseason in really good shape. But in the six rounds of the FedEx Cup playoffs so far, including two rounds at the 2021 BMW Championship, Morikawa has largely struggled. Talk about bad timing. Morikawa entered the playoffs on top of the FedEx Cup standings....

Comments / 1

Community Policy