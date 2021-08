Sean Penn is thrilled his new movie, “Flag Day,” is exclusively releasing in theaters, but only wants vaccinated people to go see it. “I do always feel, at this point in time, that I have to say that I hope — I’d ask — that as much as I want people all to go to the theater, I really only want people who are vaccinated and safe to themselves and each other to go,” he told NBC’s Seth Meyers Monday night. “It will stream.”