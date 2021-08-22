Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McPherson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central South Dakota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northeastern McPherson County until 530 PM CDT.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0