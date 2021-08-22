Cancel
Furnas County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. Target Area: Furnas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Furnas County through 600 PM CDT At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong to severe thunderstorm near Lebanon, or 16 miles east of McCook, moving northeast at 30 mph. If this storm maintains its intensity as it approaches western Furnas County, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning may be issued within the next 30 to 45 minutes. This thunderstorm will be near Wilsonville around 530 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cambridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

