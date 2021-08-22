Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickey The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Dickey County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Forbes, or 16 miles west of Ellendale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Dickey County, including the following locations... Monango and Merricourt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH