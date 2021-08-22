‘Free Guy’ Holds Top Spot With $18.8 Million In Sophomore Weekend, ‘PAW Patrol’ Nips At Its Heels In Second Place

Do movie stars still matter or is well-known IP what drives people to theaters these days? It's a tricky question, but the short answer indicates that the right balance of both is key to success in the streaming age, when Hollywood has changed its metric of success from box office prowess to streaming views and subscriber numbers -- a shift that has only accelerated over the course of the pandemic. Whether this shift was bound to happen no matter what or simply exacerbated by the pandemic, we'll never know for sure, but either way, one thing remains clear -- movie stars still want to be paid like movie stars no matter where their work debuts.