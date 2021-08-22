Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Free Guy’ Holds Top Spot With $18.8 Million In Sophomore Weekend, ‘PAW Patrol’ Nips At Its Heels In Second Place

Box Office Mojo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a handful of splashy, star-studded new releases, Ryan Reynolds’ two-week-old action comedy, Free Guy, held the top spot over the weekend. The irreverent crowd-pleaser from 20th Century Studios and Disney pulled in $18.8 million in its sophomore frame, making it one of the summer’s most encouraging sleeper hits. Nipping at the heels of Reynolds & Co. with a $13 million second-place opening was Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Movie —an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s kid-friendly animated TV show about a group of rescue pups whose bark at the box office turned out to be just as mighty as its bite. The rest of the frame’s newcomers, however, wound up arriving D.O.A.

www.boxofficemojo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paw Patrol#Animated Tv#Hbo Max#20th Century Studios#Reynolds Co#Paramount#Disney Plus#Covid#Paw Patrol#Mgm#The Pg 13 Rated Portrait#Cinemascore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
MoviesCollider

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on Why It Took So Long for ‘Jungle Cruise’ to Get Made

With director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Jungle Cruise now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt about making the fun adventure film. During the interview, they talked about why it took so long for the film to get made, all the nuanced details that went into getting the script right, how they build huge practical sets for the production, shooting the film practically, and what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Jungle Cruise.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
MoviesCollider

Daniel Craig to Make $100 Million From 'Knives Out' Sequels, Other Star Salaries Revealed

Do movie stars still matter or is well-known IP what drives people to theaters these days? It's a tricky question, but the short answer indicates that the right balance of both is key to success in the streaming age, when Hollywood has changed its metric of success from box office prowess to streaming views and subscriber numbers -- a shift that has only accelerated over the course of the pandemic. Whether this shift was bound to happen no matter what or simply exacerbated by the pandemic, we'll never know for sure, but either way, one thing remains clear -- movie stars still want to be paid like movie stars no matter where their work debuts.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise Is Coming Home To Those Without Disney+ Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Having once been scheduled to come out in fall 2019, Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s first movie together, was finally released to the public at the end of July. Along with still playing in theaters, the Disney flick is also on Disney+’s Premier Access tier for $29.99, but for those of you who either aren’t subscribed to the Mouse House’s streaming service or don’t want to shell out that kind of money, you’re in luck! You’ll soon have other options for watching Jungle Cruise from the comfort of your own home.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hugh Jackman Takes A Break From Promoting New Movie Reminiscence To Send Congrats To Ryan Reynolds Over Free Guy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. What two famously feuding actors have action movies out this month that aren't Marvel-related? Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman! Sadly, it’s not that Wolverine/Deadpool road trip movie that almost happened, but the two talented men are part of some really exciting original films this summer. Amidst Jackman’s upcoming film Reminiscence, he is leaving his beef with Reynolds behind to hype up Free Guy.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Producing New Amazon Action Movie, Emily Blunt To Star

During the Jungle Cruise press tour, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson had welcomed Emily Blunt into his inner circle of regular creative collaborators that already includes the likes of Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, producer Beau Flynn, writer Chris Morgan and directors Brad Peyton, Jaume Collet-Serra and Rawson Marshall Thurber.
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The August 13th box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

A Disastrous Hugh Jackman Bomb Is A Hit On Streaming

Hugh Jackman was forced to apologize for breaking the internet after posting a pair of cryptic images that had fans believing a Wolverine comeback was imminent, and while a lot of folks are never going to give up on the idea, the actor is clearly at peace with his decision to retire the claws following 2017’s Logan.
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Free Guy’ Exceeds Box Office Expectations As ‘The Suicide Squad’ Gets Killed In Its Second Weekend

The box office stories of the Summer Movie Season 2021™ have been giving film fans whiplash for weeks. One story talks about how “Black Widow” has a monster opening weekend and shows how cinema is rebounding after the pandemic. A week later, the film is viewed as an unmitigated disaster and Scarlett Johansson sues Disney. Last week, it was “The Suicide Squad” debuting well under expectations, showing how COVID is back and theaters are doomed. Oh, what a difference a week makes, as Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” flips the script, yet again.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

A Major Avengers Star Will Reportedly Cameo In Free Guy

In just two weeks, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy will finally make it into theaters after suffering from a number of release date reshuffles. The video game-inspired action comedy was initially pegged for a July 2020 bow, but was then pushed back to December. After being removed from the calendar entirely, it was dated for May 2021 before finally settling on August 13th.
MoviesCNBC

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Company for releasing "Black Widow" on streaming and in theaters at the same time. The Marvel star claims her agreement with the company guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for her solo film, and her salary was based, in large part, on the box office performance.
Video Gamesimdb.com

Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Set to Score Top Spot With $26 Million

“Free Guy,” the comedic action film starring Ryan Reynolds, is set to debut in the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend with $26 million. The well-reviewed film took in around $10.5 million on Friday from 4,165 theaters, and is expected to add another $13 million to $16 million to its haul throughout the weekend. As Covid-19 concerns once again grow with the rise of the delta variant, the box office remains subdued as it’s possible that less people are choosing to go to the movies.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Free Guy' Takes Top Spot At North American Box Office

The video game action comedy "Free Guy" topped the North American box office in its opening weekend, taking in $28.4 million, figures from trade firm Exhibitor Relations showed Monday. The film, which lightheartedly explores the boundary between the virtual and the real, features an anti-hero played by Ryan Reynolds, a...
MoviesKIMT

'Free Guy' tops box office with surprisingly solid opening weekend

"Free Guy," an action comedy from Disney's 20th Century Studios starring Ryan Reynolds, opened to an estimated $28.4 million at the North American box office this weekend. That number was a bit of surprise: Industry experts predicted the film would make closer to $20 million in the region. "Free Guy" took in $50.9 million worldwide, according to the studio.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Breaks Out with $28.4 Million as ‘Suicide Squad’ Collapses in its Second Week

Disney’s “Free Guy” broke free of expectations on and off the screen. It grossed $28.4 million, beating projections by more than 40 percent. It was one of three new wide releases and the only one to stand out. What propelled the Ryan Reynolds comedy, and held back “Don’t Breathe 2” ($10.6 million) and “Respect” ($8.8 million), suggests how different audiences respond to the Delta variant and provides key insight about what audiences want. North American theaters will gross around $75 million this weekend. That’s $10 million more than last weekend, which improves our rolling four-week 2019 comparison from 44 percent to...
Video GamesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Headed to $26 Million Opening Weekend

Free Guy is tracking for a big weekend at the box office with projections currently hovering around $26 million. Deadline reports that Disney’s latest release stands a good chance of beating the modest targets for the Fox film. In the realm of being a new property, this has to be seen as a massive win for the Ryan Reynolds film. This isn’t The Avengers or a remake of a beloved 90s animation movie. Director Shawn Levy has been vocally boosting the project and all of that chatter seems to have paid off. Also of note might be the social media presence the film has. (A lot of people rolled their eyes at word that influencers and streamers would be in Free Guy, but it appears that might have been a smart decision.)
MoviesComplex

‘Free Guy’ on Track to Exceed Expectations With $26 Million Opening Weekend

Free Guy is outperforming expectations. According to Variety, the action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds is headed toward a $26 million opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, was projected to debut around the $15 million to $20 million range, as some experts anticipated low ticket sales due to the recent spike in Delta variant cases. Free Guy was also the first Disney film to get an exclusive theatrical release in about a year. It’s expected to hit Disney+ sometime next month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy