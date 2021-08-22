Race Recap: Michigan Titanium

If you’re looking for a triathlon, duathlon, aquabike, or swim race, look no further than the Michigan Titanium in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the middle of August. Or if finishing a race with your dogs/kids is something you’ve always wanted to do (see super fun picture!), sign up right now! The Michigan Titanium offers SO many different race options that there literally a race for everyone: full iron distance triathlon (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, 26.2-mile run), full distance aquabike (just swim and bike), full distance duathlon (bike/run), full distance swim (just swim), half iron distance triathlon (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run), half distance aquabike (swim/bike), half distance duathlon (bike/run), half distance swim only, olympic distance triathlon (1500swim, 25mile bike, 6.2mile run), olympic distance aquabike (swim/bike), and olympic distance duathlon (bike/run). Start times for the different distances vary, but the Full distance triathlon starts at 7am, an hour before the Half distance triathlon, and another half hour before the Olympic distance triathlon starts (other races within the same category start around the same timeframe). MyTeamTriumph athletes also had their own start time. myTEAM TRIUMPH is an athletic ride-along program created for children, teens, adults, and veterans who are disabled and would not normally be able to experience endurance events such as triathlons or road races.