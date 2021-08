From cinnamon-spiced to barrel-aged, these rums are changing the game. Now more than ever, Black-owned spirit brands are finally taking the stage in households in the U.S. and around the world. Uncle Nearest Whiskey is the fastest growing independent American whiskey brand in history, thanks to powerhouse CEO Fawn Weaver. Celebrities like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson launched tequila brands in 2020 and have grown to be massively successful in a relatively short period of time.