Solar Power: Lorde’s Chipper New Direction

It’s been almost four years since New Zealand pop sensation Lorde released her magnum opus Melodrama. A commercial disappointment but a critical darling, Melodrama was a redefining moment in her career, pushing her away from the adolescent minimalism and cynicism of her no less superb debut Pure Heroine and into baroque, intense and experimental synth pop with incisive and revealing songwriting that exposed her vulnerabilities, bitterness and insecurity following the unhappy dissolution of a relationship. It may well be the best breakup album ever made, certainly for this generation, though Igor fans might disagree. Following on from Melodrama was always going to be a tall order and fans had little idea what to expect from such a secretive artist as Lorde. Any three years are a long time and a lot has happened in these three years, and the release of her lead single and title track “Solar Power” found her in a completely different head space to Melodrama‘s lead single “Green Light”.