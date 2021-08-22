Golden: Will patient approach with Dak result in elusive Super Bowl for Cowboys?
Prescott has missed most of training camp with a sore shoulder. He underwent two ankle surgeries in the offseason. Dallas is being featured in the HBO Hard Knocks docuseries. Dallas Cowboys lovers hope to be uttering those words when the real season kicks off at Tampa Bay on Sept. 9, the Thursday night opener. For now, they'll have to revel in how the franchise quarterback looked before Saturday’s second preseason game against the Houston Texans.www.statesman.com
Comments / 1