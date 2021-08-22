Cancel
Golden: Will patient approach with Dak result in elusive Super Bowl for Cowboys?

Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrescott has missed most of training camp with a sore shoulder. He underwent two ankle surgeries in the offseason. Dallas is being featured in the HBO Hard Knocks docuseries. Dallas Cowboys lovers hope to be uttering those words when the real season kicks off at Tampa Bay on Sept. 9, the Thursday night opener. For now, they'll have to revel in how the franchise quarterback looked before Saturday’s second preseason game against the Houston Texans.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL.com Suggests 1 Cowboys Star Could Be Traded

The time for NFL teams to make final decisions on their roster for the 2021 season is rapidly approaching. That means some tough calls will need to be made over the next week. For instance, the Dallas Cowboys could find themselves in a precarious situation with one of their star linebackers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The NFL preseason kicked off nearly two weeks ago, with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers facing off in the Hall of Fame Game. Fans were pumped to see their respective teams back on the field, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the players. Hundreds of players currently on NFL rosters will be out of the job by the time the regular season kicks off.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp. Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So, uh, could the...
NFLESPN

MRI shows Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's shoulder is healing well

FRISCO, Texas -- The second MRI on Dak Prescott's right latissimus strain showed what the Dallas Cowboys expected: Their quarterback is healing well. Well enough to practice when the Cowboys get back on the field at Ford Center at The Star on Monday night for the first time this summer, or potentially see some preseason action Aug. 21 against the Houston Texans? Remains to be seen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kellen Moore Sends Clear Message About Dak Prescott’s Status

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to take steps in the right direction. On Wednesday, he returned to practice and competed in a few team drills for the first time since July 27. Jon Machota of The Athletic said Prescott completed 11 of 12 passes during team drills. It was...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Dallas Cowboys Lock up their backup QB?

The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback job has hit an interesting snag and the latest news could complicate things further. The Denver Broncos have named Tedd Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. My initial reaction was that the team should have drafted quarterback Justin Fileds instead which would have netted the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Partick Surtain II.
NFLCBS Sports

Five NFL trades that make sense ahead of 2021 season: Jaylon Smith to Raiders, Packers land Stephon Gilmore

Please return your seat and tray-tables to their upright position, because the NFL preseason has begun its final descent. The regular season is roughly two weeks away, and that means teams around the league are strapped with not only reducing their roster count to an 80-man tally this week, but down to 53 players before the month of August waves goodbye. Not every move will be a direct release, however, because trades are usually another prevalent tool used by clubs to shape their roster just ahead of the kickoff in September.
NFLfox7austin.com

Coach McCarthy says Dak Prescott will not play in any Cowboys preseason games

FRISCO, Texas - Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said fans should not expect to see quarterback Dak Prescott play before the regular season. The team hoped to test Prescott’s injured ankle in at least one preseason game. That was expected to be this Saturday against Houston. But McCarthy wants to...

