“Silent mind, that's it. It's the silent mind.”. For Charley Hull, the key to her strong performance this week at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open has been to “empty her mind.” Think of anything but the golf at hand. And even though it seems a little counterproductive (she said she couldn’t remember the number of birdies she posted or the exact shots used to make them), it’s certainly worked for the 25-year-old, who after a third-round 69 will play alongside Ariya Jutanugarn and Ryann O’Toole in the final grouping and tied for the tournament lead at -9.