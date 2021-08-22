Michael Keaton on Batman return, says he always felt he “could go back and nail that motherf*cker”

Back in 2014, Ben Affleck was set to star, direct and write a solo Batman movie, after he was cast in Zack Snyder's DC Universe, to make his debut in 2016's Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice. This was when the "Snyder-Verse" was seemingly a plan in motion, and Ben Affleck was the new, and here-to-stay Bruce Wayne. In January 2017, he stepped down as writer and director and was only set to star, with Matt Reeves taking the helm of the director, set to focus on a younger Batman, more inclined towards the detective side of the "World's Greatest Detective." In January 2019, after the Snyder-Verse had fallen apart, and the DCEU seemingly in shambles, Ben Affleck exited the project, and its connections to the DCEU canon were omitted. In May of the same year, to fairly mixed reactions, Robert Pattinson was cast in his place, in reflection of the plan to showcase a younger Batman. By the end of 2019, further casting had taken place, and the result promising.
