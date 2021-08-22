COVID concerns have Cup drivers worried ahead of playoffs

Here is what drivers said after Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway:. Ryan Blaney — Winner: “We were going to be fourth and the front row was open. You have to take the front row. It gave us a shot to win the race and Kyle (Busch) gave us a really good push to get us clear into Turn 1 and then I was playing defense. We were wide open. Especially with (Kyle) Larson and William (Byron) laying back and trying to get runs. That made it tough. It was cool to persevere all day. We didn’t start off very good but we worked on it all day and found ourselves in a spot to capitalize on it at the end and did that. A very cool day and nice to be in victory lane here in Michigan. This is huge for Ford and Mr. Penske and a lot of fun. … The first run wasn’t very pretty. We slid backwards pretty good and we put packer in the right front and did a lot of stuff to try to free it up. There were a lot of changes but hopefully it paid off in the end and the last restart went our way too and we were able to hold those guys off the last 10 laps or so. That was stressful. That is not the ideal way to race, just blocking everybody, but it is what you have to do nowadays and Josh did a really good job up top. It is nice to be in victory lane.”