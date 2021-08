Good Morning! High pressure will continue to bring calm conditions to the region. However, monsoon moisture will begin moving into the area increasing rain chances this weekend. The rain won't impact UTEP's Minerpalooza event tonight or the Fan Fiesta tomorrow at NMSU. The Battle of I-10 will be hot and humid with a 10 percent chance of showers. This afternoon mountain storms will be possible and we can't rule out a chance of seeing a pop-up storm in the lower elevations. Winds will be out of the southeast with temperatures in the mid-90s.