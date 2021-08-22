Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Assessing the aftermath of the withdrawal of Afghanistan

By Today at
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his Aug. 18 op-ed, “Biden’s reputation hinges on the outcome of the U.S. airlift from Kabul,” Charles Lane estimated there are about 80,000 Americans and Afghans with plausible claims for immediate help and postulated that an airlift similar in scale to the largest ever will be required to evacuate them, such as India’s 1990 Gulf War evacuation of Indian nationals from Kuwait (110,000), the United States’ fall-of-Saigon airlift in 1975 (50,493) and Israel’s 1991 evacuation of Ethiopian Jews from its Ethiopian embassy in 1991 (14,000).

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf War#Israel#Taliban#Americans#Afghans#Indian#Ethiopian#Jews#Swiss#Iom#Vietnamese#Columbia#British#Russians#The Oval Office#Awol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Pelosi Condemns 2 Lawmakers For Taking A 'Secret' Trip To Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized two military veteran congressmen for making a "secret" trip to Kabul, the Afghan capital forcefully overtaken by the Taliban last week, characterizing the choice to enter the region as "deadly serious." In a press conference Wednesday morning, Pelosi railed against Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Biden Team Denies the Obvious About Afghanistan

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist notes a disturbing problem in the Biden White House. For days now, reports coming out of Afghanistan have chronicled the dire situation of Americans unable to get to the airport in Kabul, unable to get past Taliban checkpoints outside the airport, and unable to get through the airport gates because of the desperate and sometimes deadly mobs gathered there. …
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
MilitaryWBAL Radio

Army, Marine generals on Afghanistan evacuation: 'I've never seen anything like it'

(WASHINGTON) -- The clock is ticking for thousands of Americans and allies trapped in Afghanistan, with an evacuation deadline in exactly one week. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, one of the two American generals in charge of the operation to evacuate American citizens and Afghans, said they'd "get as many out as we possibly can with the time we have available."

Comments / 0

Community Policy