A foolhardy plan for booster trials

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleWilliam F. Parker and Govind Persad opined that the current “recommendation for booster shots is a mistake” in their Aug. 19 Thursday Opinion essay. Though a valid ethical issue has been raised, their insistence on having complete trials of a three-shot regimen vs. a two-shot regimen is foolhardy and would very likely be harmful to public health.

