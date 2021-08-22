China is fit to host the Olympics

JD: China could invade Taiwan in the next 6 years and assume global leadership that’s according to a US Admiral warning that this could be the case. KT: Well Jimmy it sounds to me that Admiral Philip Davidson who is the commander of the Indo-Pacific Command must be at the end of his tour to become so candid in his testimony before Congress. The things that he said earlier this week are absolutely extraordinary I think. Number one he said that the threat to Taiwan by Communist China is extreme. He said Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions. He said the threat is manifest during this decade “in fact in the next 6 years”. So he is expecting an invasion of Taiwan within the next 6 years by Communist China.