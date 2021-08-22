Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

China is fit to host the Olympics

By Yesterday at
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational opinion polls show that the Chinese people’s approving rate of the Chinese government has been around 90 percent for many years. The path chosen by the Chinese people has been proved correct and will not be discredited or denied by media outlets or politicians. Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are China’s internal affairs. China’s sovereignty allows no external interference. This is also a basic tenet of international law.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Human Rights Violations#Chinese#The Chinese Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US confiscates tanker caught secretly giving oil to North Korea

On Friday a U.S. federal court in New York entered a forfeiture judgment against the M/T Courageous, a 2,734-ton oil-products tanker alleged to have used ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean vessels and direct shipments to the North Korean port of Nampo, in violation of both U.S. and United Nations sanctions against the country.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Foreign Policynewstalkflorida.com

China Tells VP Kamala Harris US Has No Credibility After Afghanistan

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves it with no credibility to criticize China, following Vice President Kamala Harris’ rebukes of the country on Tuesday. The U.S. “can smear, suppress, coerce, and bully other countries at will in order to maintain America first, without...
WorldDaily Beast

He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

Michael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.
Militaryvcyamerica.org

A U.S. military leader says that China could be the worlds number one military in a very short time

JD: China could invade Taiwan in the next 6 years and assume global leadership that’s according to a US Admiral warning that this could be the case. KT: Well Jimmy it sounds to me that Admiral Philip Davidson who is the commander of the Indo-Pacific Command must be at the end of his tour to become so candid in his testimony before Congress. The things that he said earlier this week are absolutely extraordinary I think. Number one he said that the threat to Taiwan by Communist China is extreme. He said Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions. He said the threat is manifest during this decade “in fact in the next 6 years”. So he is expecting an invasion of Taiwan within the next 6 years by Communist China.
Military.com

Marines on Okinawa Say Missing Osprey Pieces Larger than First Reported

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa -- The Marine Corps on Wednesday told Japanese authorities on Okinawa that two pieces that fell from an MV-22B Osprey last week were much larger than the Marines first described them. A spokesman for the Okinawa Defense Bureau, an arm of the Japan Ministry of Defense, on...
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.

Comments / 6

Community Policy