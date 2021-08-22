China is fit to host the Olympics
International opinion polls show that the Chinese people’s approving rate of the Chinese government has been around 90 percent for many years. The path chosen by the Chinese people has been proved correct and will not be discredited or denied by media outlets or politicians. Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are China’s internal affairs. China’s sovereignty allows no external interference. This is also a basic tenet of international law.www.washingtonpost.com
