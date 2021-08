The dog days of August are upon the Orioles. Not even John Means could save them. The O’s erstwhile ace was tattooed by the Tigers in Thursday afternoon’s series finale, giving up three home runs that plated five runs on the way to a 6-4 Orioles loss. The team dropped its eighth straight game and is now just 1-9 for the month. It’s not pretty and it feels like there is nothing to come along between now and season’s end to change that.