Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lincoln Nautilus Won't Share Ford Edge's Latest Update

By Jay Traugott
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The current Ford Edge and its Lincoln Nautilus counterpart have been around since the 2015 model year and their respective futures remain uncertain. Typically by this time, redesigned successors would have appeared but Ford has instead resorted to regular updates for both. Just last week, we learned that the 2022 Edge will be all-wheel drive only across the entire lineup; the front-wheel-drive variant is finished. The likely reason is slow sales. But what about the Nautilus?

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Edge#Nautilus#Lincoln#Ford Authority#Reserve#Awd#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsCNET

2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T fuel economy shows up on window sticker preview

The 2022 Ford Maverick isn't just about providing Americans with an affordable pickup truck, this is literally Ford's way of reaching the entry-level car segment once again. And if you want to play with the Honda Civics and Toyota Corollas of the world, stellar fuel economy is a must. On Monday, we got a preview of what to expect from the fuel-sipping pickup with a window sticker for one model, thanks to the Maverick Truck Club forum.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Cheap Hybrid Ford Maverick Won't Be Stocked at Dealerships: Report

Only the more expensive two-liter trucks will reportedly be available on dealer lots. Ford's $21,490 2022 Maverick is a good deal for a small pickup truck, even if it's light on equipment as a base model. An estimated 37 mpg combined doesn't hurt either, but as it turns out, there's a catch if you're looking for a cheap Maverick with the standard hybrid drivetrain; Ford isn't making an effort to have them on dealer lots.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Bronco Configuration Ford Won't Build

Late last week, Ford announced it will replace each and every Bronco hardtop for both two- and four-door models due to quality issues. Those who have already taken delivery will be contacted shortly to make arrangements for a replacement unit. The hardtop quality issue has been a major discussion topic on Ford Bronco forums and the automaker, to its full credit, moved quickly on the issue.
Beauty & FashionCNET

2022 Ford Edge going all-wheel-drive only according to report

Ford's fashion-forward Edge crossover has been a big seller for the blue-oval brand, but next year the nameplate may be gaining even more traction, if not in the marketplace, then on the road. According to Ford Authority, this vehicle is getting an important driveline change for 2022. Sources indicate the...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There's Great News For 2022 Ford Explorer ST Buyers

The Ford Explorer lineup continues to grow in order to offer a little something for everyone. Last week, the automaker announced the new 2022 Explorer ST RWD model and new ST-Line trim, with the latter priced at a very reasonable $41,430. But those who still desire the ST's 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque output are more than willing to pay the premium. And those willing to opt for the new RWD version will pay less than its AWD counterpart. How much less?
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Lincoln Nautilus To Stick With Standard Front-Wheel Drive

As Ford Authority was the first to report earlier this week, the 2022 Ford Edge will be available exclusively with all-wheel drive across all trims, as the crossover will drop front-wheel drive as standard equipment. This change also raised another question, however – will the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus follow suit? However, it appears the answer is no, as Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus launch that the luxury crossover will still come with standard front-wheel drive in certain configurations.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rumor: 2022 Ford Explorer ST Is Losing A Standard Feature

For the first time in its model history, Ford offers a high-performance ST version of the Explorer. Whereas the regular Ford Explorer comes with rear-wheel drive as standard, the ST version has a standard four-wheel-drive system. That's what we expected from the a high-performance crossover, to take advantage of the its extra grunt.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Jeep Wagoneer & Grand Wagoneer First Drive Review: New Face Of American Luxury

Cadillac and Lincoln had the full-size luxury SUV market to themselves for more than two decades, but Jeep is finally ready to hop in with its own entrant. Well, sort of. The 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer are back, but they don't have a single Jeep badge on them. That's because Jeep wanted buyers to take these vehicles seriously in the luxury segment, so they get special branding (more on that later). There hasn't been a Wagoneer on sale since 1991, but the name still conjures up images of full-size American luxury. With '90s nostalgia running at full power these days, now looks like the perfect time to revive the nameplate.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Edge ST To Drop Performance Blue Paint Option

For a number of years, the color blue has been synonymous with high-performance Ford ST models. Liquid Blue was a staple on promotional Ford Performance vehicles for some time, including the only Ford Fiesta ST ever painted that particular color, which was later purchased by a lucky Blue Oval fan. Now, however, the 2022 Ford Edge ST will be losing its own blue hue – simply dubbed Ford Performance – Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Ford Edge ST launch.
CarsTimes Union

Ford updates its cash-cow lincoln navigator, but skips electric power

Ford's Lincoln luxury division is updating the cash-cow Navigator SUV with hands-free driving technology and refreshing the styling. But the automaker isn't adding a feature it has been touting lately -- electric power. With new competition coming from the revived Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Lincoln is giving its flagship vehicle a...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 2024 Bronco Truck Is Already Dead

The revival of the Ford Bronco means more than just a new SUV. It's also the beginning of a new off-road sub-brand that'll consist of the smaller but still highly capable Bronco Sport and a national network of dedicated Bronco stores and Ford-sponsored outdoor adventure activities for owners. But one thing is no longer happening.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco To Boast Standard Capable Bumper On Two Trims

While it seems like only yesterday that the 2021 Ford Bronco finally launched after decades of waiting, the 2022 Ford Bronco will enter production in late December. And as it turns out, most folks that reserved or ordered a Ford Bronco will seemingly be getting a 2022 model after Ford’s recent announcement that it will replace every molded-in color hardtop-equipped model it has sold thus far, at the same time delaying all unscheduled hardtop orders to next year (except the First Edition). Regardless, those forced to wait will have a few new options and features to choose from, including the new Capable front bumper, according to Bronco Nation, which was first seen on the Bronco Riptide concept.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Pickup Canceled Amid Blue Oval Truck Blitz

As Ford Authority reported way back in July of 2019, a Ford Bronco pickup was expected to join the SUV in The Blue Oval’s lineup at some point in the next few years, possibly 2024. A pickup version of the Ford Bronco made a lot of sense as a direct competitor to the Jeep Gladiator, which is essentially nothing more than a Wrangler with a bed. Ford Authority even rendered two- and four-door versions of the rugged pickup to tide us over until then. However, sources are now telling Automotive News that this future Ford Bronco pickup has been canceled.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Escape SEL To Drop Standard Roof Rack Side Rails

For the 2021 model year, Ford eliminated the standard roof side rails and optional roof sidebars on Escape SE trimmed models. Now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Ford Escape launch that SEL trimmed Escape models will follow suit and drop standard roof rack side rails as well. However, the roof rack side rails will now be a standalone option for the 2022 Ford Escape SEL.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150, Ford Edge Production Stymied By Chip Shortage Again

Despite Ford’s best efforts to produce as many 2021 Ford F-150 pickups as possible, the semiconductor chip shortage continues to force the automaker to idle production of its best-selling model. And with the chip shortage looking likely to persist into next summer, we haven’t seen the of these last temporary plant closures, either. The latest will once again affect the Ford F-150, as well as Lincoln Nautilus and Ford Edge production, according to a new report from Automotive News.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Another Popular Sedan Has Been Killed By SUVs

Instead of being updated for the 2023 model year, Toyota has decided to end production of its full-size Avalon sedan entirely. Automotive News has confirmed, via a letter sent to suppliers from the Japanese automaker, that the Kentucky-built flagship sedan is finished. "Originally introduced as Toyota's flagship sedan in 1994,...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy