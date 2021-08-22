Lincoln Nautilus Won't Share Ford Edge's Latest Update
The current Ford Edge and its Lincoln Nautilus counterpart have been around since the 2015 model year and their respective futures remain uncertain. Typically by this time, redesigned successors would have appeared but Ford has instead resorted to regular updates for both. Just last week, we learned that the 2022 Edge will be all-wheel drive only across the entire lineup; the front-wheel-drive variant is finished. The likely reason is slow sales. But what about the Nautilus?carbuzz.com
