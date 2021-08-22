Lincoln Nautilus Won't Share Ford Edge's Latest Update

Cadillac and Lincoln had the full-size luxury SUV market to themselves for more than two decades, but Jeep is finally ready to hop in with its own entrant. Well, sort of. The 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer are back, but they don't have a single Jeep badge on them. That's because Jeep wanted buyers to take these vehicles seriously in the luxury segment, so they get special branding (more on that later). There hasn't been a Wagoneer on sale since 1991, but the name still conjures up images of full-size American luxury. With '90s nostalgia running at full power these days, now looks like the perfect time to revive the nameplate.