One Warsaw teen killed, another injured in Benton County accident

By Taya White
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — One Warsaw teen is dead and another injured following an accident in Benton County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says just before 3:30 a.m., a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male traveled off the left side of Jackson Avenue north of Penn Drive in Warsaw. The vehicle went through a private driveway and collided with a parked fifth wheel camper. The driver’s passenger, Anthony Birdsong, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

