We all know that “Wicked Tuna” is a super popular reality television show. But just how real is the show? Since reality shows have come onto the scene, people have questioned their legitimacy. And yes, many reality shows have been debunked and proved to be just as scripted as any narrative television show. However, there are other reality shows that are a little more on the real side. Nevertheless, all shows are just that, shows and there’s always a mix of reality and fiction when it comes to Hollywood. So, we’re here to break it down for all of you “Wicked Tuna” fans and reveal what is and isn’t real when it comes to the show.