Flash Flood Warning issued for Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 18:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RICHMOND, LANCASTER AND NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
