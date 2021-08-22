Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

LIRR, Metro-North resume regular service Monday after Henri

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upWV2_0bZhUHtR00

MTA Long Island Rail Road and MTA Metro-North Railroad announced Sunday afternoon that they anticipate restoring full regular weekday service on Monday morning, August 23, across all parts of the railroads.

Metro-North suspended service on the entire New Haven Line, including the New Canaan, Danbury, and Waterbury Branches on Sunday, and trains were operating every two hours on the Hudson and Harlem lines,

Service was also suspended on the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line. There were also no buses on the Waterbury branch.

Elsewhere, there was no LIRR service east of Patchogue on the Montauk Branch or on the Greenport line on Sunday.

Amtrak service was also suspended on Sunday between New York and Boston in both directions.

To assist customers who may have had their travel plans affected by the storm, the LIRR is adding additional service on the Montauk Branch for Monday. The train that normally originates at Southampton at 4:41 a.m. will instead originate at Montauk at 4:00 a.m., with stops at East Hampton at 4:22 a.m. and Bridgehampton at 4:31 a.m. before resuming its normal schedule.

The LIRR will also operate a train that will depart Montauk at 8:07 a.m. and make all local stops to Speonk where it will run as a semi-express, stopping at Patchogue, Sayville, Bay Shore, and Babylon before running express to Jamaica for connecting trains to Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

On the LIRR's Montauk Branch, the first trains to operate east of Patchogue through to Montauk will depart Montauk at 1:00 a.m. and Jamaica at 1:10 a.m. The LIRR's 5:39 a.m. departure from Montauk will operate on its normal schedule, as will the 7:28 a.m. train that runs on Mondays from early June through mid-October.

In all other parts of LIRR and Metro-North systems that had been suspended on Sunday will resume with the first regularly scheduled trains after 4 a.m. on Monday.

On LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch, the first trains to operate between Ronkonkoma and Greenport will resume with the 5:25 a.m. departure from Greenport and the 7:30 a.m. departure from Ronkonkoma.

On Metro-North, New Haven Line service will resume with the 4:00 a.m. Grand Central-bound train from New Haven Union Station, the 4:58 a.m. Grand Central-bound local from Stamford, and the 5:30 a.m. departure from Grand Central Terminal making all local stops to New Haven.

New Canaan Branch service will resume with the 5:23 a.m. departure from New Canaan and the 6:53 a.m. departure from Stamford. Danbury Branch service will resume with the 5:08 a.m. departure from Danbury and the 9:19 a.m. Danbury-bound departure from South Norwalk. On the Waterbury Branch, where buses are currently substituting for trains because of track work, service will resume with the 5:38 a.m. bus from Waterbury, and the 7:38 a.m. Waterbury-bound bus from Bridgeport.

Harlem Line service between Wassaic and Southeast will resume with the 5:10 a.m. train from Wassaic and the 9:05 a.m. northbound train from Southeast.

The regional train systems took the following precautions ahead of the storm:

Strategic deployment of maintenance personnel including track, signal and power staff.

Strategic deployment of emergency equipment, such as protect engines, throughout the service territory.

Have additional public information officers and public address announcers on duty to keep customers informed with up-to-the-minute service information.

Safety messaging reminding customers to take extra caution when traveling will be made at stations, on trains and platforms, email/text alerts and social media.

Long Island Rail Road is communicating with PSE&G to ensure proper coverage to protect service disruptions due to downed wires.

Depending upon the severity of conditions, service could be reduced or temporarily suspended.

Subways

Stage crews to monitor and respond to flood-prone locations.

Prepare crews on debris trains for supporting clean-up activities.

Inspect 10 track pump locations.

Inspect 30 drains at flood prone locations and ensure they are ready to accept water and not create any unsafe conditions.

Inspect 34 direct sewer connections.

Cover street vents at six key locations.

Prepare, fuel and test equipment for debris clearance, if necessary.

Inspect and stage emergency trucks, pumping equipment, and emergency response equipment.

Continue to monitor weather reports and assess any implications of storm conditions on high tides or storm surge.

A Local Storm Desk will be activated if conditions warrant. All maintenance departments will be staffed sufficiently. Crews will perform frequent signal switch tests to ensure all signals are functioning as intended and activate weather-related precautions as needed. Non-essential repair, maintenance and construction work is being evaluated for possible suspensions if the weather warrants.

Buses

All depots will pay special attention for flash flooding. If flooding occurs, depots will respond and move fleets before water levels get too high.

Flood prone route corridors will also receive extra monitoring.

Ensure bus windows, hatches and doors are closed.

All depot parking areas and perimeters will be inspected for unsafe conditions.

Bus depots will have extra staff to assist in the event a bus is disabled.

All road trucks will be equipped with chainsaws and any other debris equipment needed.

There will be around-the-clock staffing for maintenance, operations and customer service departments.

Bridges and Tunnels

All facilities are fully prepared and staffed for any weather-related incidents.

Electronic weather sensors are functional, and all facilities can monitor weather and roadway conditions.

Areas that have proven to be historically prone to flash flooding have been checked and crews will monitor these areas and respond to conditions throughout.

May implement a ban of tandem trailers and empty tractor trailers based on updated wind forecasts. Motorists should be aware that these and other restrictions may be put in place based on conditions.

Authority-wide equipment and supplies--including facility generators, fuel, anemometers--have been checked and are at adequate levels for response and deployment as needed.

All motorists should avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Construction and Development

Project staff continue to work with operating agencies to coordinate preparations and secure project sites.

Inspectors and project staff continue to tour project sites and ensure drainage is working, generators and pumps have been tested and that elevators under construction are raised.

For real-time service updates and information, customers may use the following options:

Check mta.info or the MYmta app for updates, including modified emergency schedules.

Follow @MTA and the MTA's operating agencies on Twitter.

Sign up for text message or email alerts on the MTA website

Additional Henri Coverage

Tracking Henri Live

Long Island prepares for Henri

Connecticut braces for Henri

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Emergency Resources for severe weather

Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg's extreme weather survival guide

Share your weather photos and videos , and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mta Long Island Rail Road#Railroads#Mta Long Island Rail Road#Mta Metro North Railroad#Metro North#Waterbury Branches#Hudson#Service#Greenport#Amtrak#Penn Station#New Haven Union Station#Grand Central Terminal#Harlem Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Related
New York City, NYlaborpress.org

On Track with LIRR Conductor Donna Genirs

New York, NY – LIRR Conductor Donna Genirs was hired in March of 2003. Genirs is a member of Local 645, part of SMART Transportation Division GCA 505 on the Long Island Rail Road, which represents approximately 3400 members in four locals: Local 645 Passenger and Road Conductors, Local 1831 Yard Conductors, Local 722 Maintenance of Equipment Workers, and Local 29 Track and Building & Bridge Workers.
New York City, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Metro-North adds more train service

NEW YORK – On Sunday, August 29, Metro-North Railroad is adding more train service to its Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines. Off peak fares continue to be in effect until further notice. The increase will bring full weekday service to 82 percent of the pre-pandemic schedule. It will also...
EnvironmentNews4Jax.com

Henri Moving Faster To The North-Northeast

Location 240 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras North Carolina. At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Henri was located near latitude 36.3 North, longitude 71.4 West. Henri is moving toward the north-northeast near 18 mph (30 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the north-northwest is expected on Sunday. On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island or in southern New England on Sunday.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

MTA Announces LIRR, Metro-North Railroad Suspensions As Henri Approaches Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Portions of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will be suspended on Sunday when Hurricane Henri arrives in the Tri-State Area. The MTA announced there will be no LIRR service east of Patchogue on the Montauk Branch or to and from Greenpoint. Service on the entire New Haven Line and the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line will also be suspended. “Metro-North territory is particularly vulnerable to high winds due to trees and overhead power wires,” said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi. “We strongly advise customers to avoid unnecessary travel if possible. Our workforce will be out working to enable...
New York City, NYNewsday

Henri cancels flights at airports; eastbound LIRR service suspended

Despite largely sparing rail and bus systems, Tropical Storm Henri caused major headaches for airline travelers, especially those flying out of Long Island MacArthur Airport. At MacArthur, 15 departing flights had been canceled by around 1 p.m. on Sunday, or about 93% of the airport’s departures, according to website flightaware.com, which tracks flight cancellations.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Local ferry services impacted by Henri

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Ferry services in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Henri. The Steamship Authority canceled all trips until noon, citing a Coast Guard closure of ports. Crews will re-assess at that time, but The Steamship Authority previously warned passengers that all ferries...
Turnto10.com

Block Island Ferry plans to resume service on Monday

(WJAR) — The Block Island Ferry is planning to resume service on Monday. All ferries were canceled on Sunday due to Hurricane Henri. The company announced it will resume service as soon as sea conditions permit. A tentative plan calls for ferry service to begin at 10:30 a.m. from Point...
News 12

LIRR resuming South Fork commuter connection service following pandemic cuts

The Long Island Rail Road’s South Fork commuter connection is back after being suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic. The move means more LIRR trains will be running on Long Island's South Fork in hopes of getting people where they need to be on time and cutting down on traffic on the roads.
EnvironmentLima News

Hurricane Henri heads north

People evacuated popular beach communities and made last-minute runs on batteries and gasoline as Hurricane Henri churned closer to Long Island and southern New England, while officials pleaded with the millions of people in the storm’s path to brace themselves for torrential rain and storm surges. Hurricane Henri was on...
Nantucket, MAWCVB

Steamship Authority resumes service to islands with some diversions

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Steamship Authority resumed ferry trips to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket on Monday after service was disrupted due to Henri. As service resumes, some trips on the Vineyard route are being diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven. “We expect service to run today without any weather...
Newburgh, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Ferry service resumes next week

MID-HUDSON – Ferry service will resume on the Newburgh-Beacon and Haverstraw-Ossining ferries on Monday, August 30. The ferries will connect with morning and afternoon peak train service on the Hudson Line. The Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines will also have a new schedule starting Sunday, August 29. To see...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Mayhem at Penn Station shows how far NYC has sunk

The shooting of a New Jersey man outside Penn Station during rush hour this week was the most recent iteration of a disturbing trend. Episodes of Midtown gunfire, specifically at tourist and commuter hot spots, have wounded out-of-town bystanders in at least three separate incidents since Mayor de Blasio announced this as the “Summer of New York City.”
Queens, NYNew York Post

NYC man busted for illegally storing ‘very dangerous’ amounts of propane

Fire officials busted a 45-year-old man for improperly storing a “very dangerous” amount of propane tanks next to residential buildings in Queens, sources said. Hary Arafa was is accused of illegally keeping 104 propane tanks in an outdoor parking area at 8-51 Astoria Boulevard in Long Island City, according to sources.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hundreds Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside New York City Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 people protested the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall on Wednesday. The rally came just two days after the city announced a new rule requiring all school staff to be vaccinated with no option for testing. Now, the city’s largest police union is threatening to sue if the mandate expands to officers. With signs in hand, more than 1,000 people protested mandatory vaccinations outside City Hall Park on Wednesday. Among them were city employees, MTA train operators and parents. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site...
Brooklyn, NYNBC New York

Major BQE Construction Starts Monday — And Drivers Should Prepare for Nightmare

Major construction gets underway on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Monday, which is expected to create a monster headache for drivers to start the workweek. The city's Department of Transportation is reducing the highway from three to two lanes in both directions from Atlantic Avenue to the Brooklyn Bridge, an effort officials say will improve safety thanks to new dedicated entrance and exit lanes, provide an adequate shoulder to minimize the impact of traffic incidents and reduce weight on the roadway, which they say could extend use another two decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy