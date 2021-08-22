Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitou Springs, CO

Meet the two-time Pikes Peak Marathon Champion

By Erin Chapman
Posted by 
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago

The 36th running of the Pikes Peak Marathon took place on Sunday. Runners from all across the world participated in Colorado's 26.2 mile uphill race.

Athletes ran up Barr Trail to the summit of Pikes Peak, which is at 14,115 feet elevation.

After reaching the summit, runners ran down and crossed the finish line in Manitou Springs.

"You can look up and see the lines of runners above timberline back and forth. It's just incredible," said Brendon Buxton, participant since 1983.

Two-time Pikes Peak Marathon champion, Seth DeMoor, has trained for this race for months.

"Going into today I was like, I know I can do this, it was painful and I'm a little bloody," said DeMoor.

It's the sacrifice, pain, and suffering the sport has, that DeMoor says he fell in love with.

"It puts us to a different depth that people on this earth may not be able to experience because they don't take that risk," said DeMoor.

Every day, DeMoor publishes a YouTube video about his training and lifestyle, in hopes to motivate runners like him.

"That positive message, hopefully inspiring people to get out there to what I say turn that doorknob every day," said DeMoor,.

Whether it be a walk, bike ride, or jog, "it helps us to go deeper to find out who we are as a person," said DeMoor.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Manitou Springs, CO
Sports
City
Manitou Springs, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pikes Peak Marathon#Weather#Earth#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy