Poppy, a young golden retriever, was found wandering the streets north of Shanghai before she was rescued and brought to the US. Claire Mracek and her family were mourning the loss of their child before Poppy came into their lives and provided joy and comfort. But now, a recent ban by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the import of dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies is a problem, means dogs like Poppy can no longer be brought in from China.