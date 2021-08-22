Weldon Reed: Celebrity backpackers

Avalanche Lake is located in Glacier National Park, in Flathead County, Montana. The lake is surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, and border Bearhat Mountain and the Sperry Glacier. The lake is surrounded by steep cliffs on three sides, with massive waterfalls cascading from the "hanging valley" formed by Sperry Glacier. It can only be reached through using the famous Avalanche Lake Trail. The entire trail is 4.5 miles long, beginning from the Trail of the Cedars trailhead and arriving at the lake somewhere along its midway point. With climbs of 324 feet a mile, the trail's highest elevation reaches up to 4,031 feet. The park terrain is diverse, consisting of mountains, glaciers, valley, bridge, bush, creek, beach, and the lake alike.