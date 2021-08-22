Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Weldon Reed: Celebrity backpackers

Cleburne Times-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1976 it was my pleasure to begin teaching a Wilderness literature course at Tarrant County Junior College’s South Campus (known as Tarrant County College today). I team taught it with geologists Herb Hudgens and Jim Black and P.E. Department Chairman Dr. Jack Pirkey. We would take two to three...

www.cleburnetimesreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Tom T. Hall
Person
Roy Rogers
Person
Rex Allen
Person
Sammie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bend National Park#Tarrant County College#P E Department#Crybaby#Longhorns#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
WildlifePosted by
Majic 93.3

Is This an Alien Species Discovered on a Texas Beach?

Imagine walking on the beach in Galveston, Texas when something odd catches your eye in the sand. At first sight, you think of the movie "Alien." after you see what it looks like. Well, that's exactly what happened when a person saw something wiggling in the sand that looked like...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Arizona’s Sleeping Giants

There is an architecture of mystery that draws millions to invisible forces that have the ability to heal and build generations. It is nestled in a red rock canyon, surrounded by rattlesnakes, at the foot of sleeping giants harboring Sasquatch, near the Lizard Head. In the wilds of Coconino County’s haunting history, countless individuals flock to Arizona’s northern territory.
Celebritieskat943.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Drop Big News

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will both star in the upcoming prequel to Yellowstone, called 1883, it was announced Wednesday, August 4th by streaming service Paramount+. The prequel will also star Sam Elliott. According to a release, “1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Facts about Saguaro cactus

PHOENIX, AZ – In a desert city like Arizona, you may be familiar with watching lines of cactuses in many places around. But are you thinking they are just ordinary cactuses? No, they are Saguaros, one of 51 species of cactus native to Arizona.
Flathead County, MTworldatlas.com

Avalanche Lake, Montana

Avalanche Lake is located in Glacier National Park, in Flathead County, Montana. The lake is surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, and border Bearhat Mountain and the Sperry Glacier. The lake is surrounded by steep cliffs on three sides, with massive waterfalls cascading from the "hanging valley" formed by Sperry Glacier. It can only be reached through using the famous Avalanche Lake Trail. The entire trail is 4.5 miles long, beginning from the Trail of the Cedars trailhead and arriving at the lake somewhere along its midway point. With climbs of 324 feet a mile, the trail's highest elevation reaches up to 4,031 feet. The park terrain is diverse, consisting of mountains, glaciers, valley, bridge, bush, creek, beach, and the lake alike.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Luke Grimes Had to Train for 6 Weeks for One Aspect of Role as Kayce Dutton

Practice makes perfect. That is certainly the case for actor Luke Grimes as he prepared for the role of Kayce Dutton in the hit western television series “Yellowstone.”. Kayce Dutton is the youngest son of Yellowstone ranch’s John and Evelyn Dutton. Kayce spends his day wrangling the horses on the family ranch. In each episode of the wildly popular Paramount television series, cattle ranching is a task that the younger Dutton and his crew from the bunkhouse seem to take in stride. However, Luke Grimes and his fellow cattle-ranching bunkhouse crew had to go through extensive training to make it all work.
Travelnationalgeographic.com

See the best of the West at these family ranches

From Wyoming to Colorado, dude ranches reveal a world of horseback riding, cattle herding, and wide open spaces. The scrubby hills of central Oregon are a landscape you’d expect in Wyoming or Texas, not in a state known for Cascade volcanoes clad in waterfalls and evergreens. But it does feel like a more appropriate place for riding horses behind a boots-and- Stetson cowboy like Brian Anglin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy