Sprinters have arguably the world’s best physiques: Their bodies consist of long, sinewy muscles that can propel them around the track at breathtaking speeds. So why do so few people do track workouts? The facilities are readily available (many high schools and middle schools keep their tracks open to the public during evenings and on weekends), and they’re not just for running, either. Most tracks have grassy infields, if not lined football surfaces, that can be used for shuttle runs and exercises that might otherwise be done in the gym.