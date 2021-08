The 2021-22 season will be the last for the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale. On Thursday, the city of Glendale told the Coyotes that they are pulling out of their joint lease agreement with the franchise, meaning Gila River Arena — the team’s home since 2003 — will no longer be usable to the team after June 30, 2022. The team’s administrative space, which also resides in Gila River Arena, will have to be vacated as well come next June as the team scrambles to find a new home.