James Harden’s trainer: ‘He’s been robbed’ of 3 MVPs

Can James Harden win the second MVP of his career this season with the Nets? His trainer seems to think so. The odds say otherwise.

Harden finished outside the top-10 in MVP voting last season, finishing in a three-way tie for 13th place while Denver’s Nikola Jokic (the winner), Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry rounded out the top-three. Neither of Harden’s co-stars—Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving—finished in the top-15.

In fact, Harden’s trainer based out of Houston, Justin Allen, feels the Nets star should already have more MVP trophies than he has now.

“I think he’s been robbed in about three of them,” Allen told PlayNY. ”I think he should be a three- or four-time MVP for sure.”

Harden, of course, placed third in MVP voting in 2020 behind the winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and runner-up LeBron James. In 2019, it was a runaway race between Antetokounmpo and Harden as the two frontrunners, but the Greek Freak stole the show despite Harden’s averages of 36 points, 7.5 assists and two steals per game.

“You’ve got some great players out there. And you can’t take anything away from the guys who won it. But I definitely think James Harden will be in the conversation until it’s time for him to hang up his shoes.”

Harden won his first MVP in 2018, one season after losing to Russell Westbrook. Allen says his game hasn’t changed since then.

“For me, he’s always been the same player,” the trainer said. “A lot of people who have something to say, half of them didn’t play the game to understand the game. But James is a very unselfish individual, both on and off the court.”

Allen also shed some light on Harden’s offseason work. After Durant signed a four-year, $198 million contract extension, he believes Harden will follow suit.

“It’s just basic fundamentals, ladder, and cone drills,” said Allen, who also trains other NBA players, along with several college and high school athletes. “And then different variations of two-ball drills. James is a very crafty player, so anything that is complex with footwork is going to be great for him and fits his style of play.”

Harden’s odds are long to win MVP next season. He’s got +5000 odds on BetMGM, tied with Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as well as Boston’s Jayson Tatum. That leaves nine other players with more favorable odds, including the five frontrunners: Antetokounmpo, LeBron, Durant, Embiid and the reigning MVP Jokic.

That’s not going to stop Harden from trying to win it anyway. He was in the mix this season until he injured his hamstring and missed a large chunk of games at the end of the regular season.

“I’m not going to speak for him, but I know he loves it in Brooklyn for sure. He wanted to get traded there for a reason. We just have to let things play out. But I know he enjoyed his first season there, and I’m excited for him to get back to it.”