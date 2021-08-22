Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

James Harden’s trainer: ‘He’s been robbed’ of 3 MVPs

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Can James Harden win the second MVP of his career this season with the Nets? His trainer seems to think so. The odds say otherwise.

Harden finished outside the top-10 in MVP voting last season, finishing in a three-way tie for 13th place while Denver’s Nikola Jokic (the winner), Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry rounded out the top-three. Neither of Harden’s co-stars—Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving—finished in the top-15.

In fact, Harden’s trainer based out of Houston, Justin Allen, feels the Nets star should already have more MVP trophies than he has now.

“I think he’s been robbed in about three of them,” Allen told PlayNY. ”I think he should be a three- or four-time MVP for sure.”

Harden, of course, placed third in MVP voting in 2020 behind the winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and runner-up LeBron James. In 2019, it was a runaway race between Antetokounmpo and Harden as the two frontrunners, but the Greek Freak stole the show despite Harden’s averages of 36 points, 7.5 assists and two steals per game.

“You’ve got some great players out there. And you can’t take anything away from the guys who won it. But I definitely think James Harden will be in the conversation until it’s time for him to hang up his shoes.”

Harden won his first MVP in 2018, one season after losing to Russell Westbrook. Allen says his game hasn’t changed since then.

“For me, he’s always been the same player,” the trainer said. “A lot of people who have something to say, half of them didn’t play the game to understand the game. But James is a very unselfish individual, both on and off the court.”

Allen also shed some light on Harden’s offseason work. After Durant signed a four-year, $198 million contract extension, he believes Harden will follow suit.

“It’s just basic fundamentals, ladder, and cone drills,” said Allen, who also trains other NBA players, along with several college and high school athletes. “And then different variations of two-ball drills. James is a very crafty player, so anything that is complex with footwork is going to be great for him and fits his style of play.”

Harden’s odds are long to win MVP next season. He’s got +5000 odds on BetMGM, tied with Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as well as Boston’s Jayson Tatum. That leaves nine other players with more favorable odds, including the five frontrunners: Antetokounmpo, LeBron, Durant, Embiid and the reigning MVP Jokic.

That’s not going to stop Harden from trying to win it anyway. He was in the mix this season until he injured his hamstring and missed a large chunk of games at the end of the regular season.

“I’m not going to speak for him, but I know he loves it in Brooklyn for sure. He wanted to get traded there for a reason. We just have to let things play out. But I know he enjoyed his first season there, and I’m excited for him to get back to it.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Golden State#Greek#Clippers#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Has Played With Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George And Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, How Would He Fit With Brooklyn Nets Stars Kevin Durant, James Harden And Kyrie Irving?

Lance Stephenson was a star for the Indiana Pacers in 2014. The 40th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Pacers in 2014. They also made the Eastern Conference Finals that season (and the season prior). Since that...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden’s 3-emoji reaction to NBA 2K rating

When the actual ratings of some players on NBA 2k22 were revealed, Brooklyn Nets’ star James Harden was rated 94 overall to start on this year’s version of the famous basketball simulation game. Harden’s rating dropped from 95 on 2k21’s initial release to 94 on 2k22. His rating is tied...
NBAhoustoniamag.com

James Harden to Host Exciting Weekend with ALife Hospitality

ALife Hospitality, the Black-owned lifestyle group behind restaurant and nightlife concepts like Lost & Found, Kamp Houston and Prospect Park, has partnered with former Houston Rockets point guard, James Harden for a weekend filled with events. Back in January, Harden made a statement on Instagram about his separation from the...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' James Harden confident in Brooklyn's title chances: 'At full strength, nobody can beat us'

The Brooklyn Nets failed to live up to their lofty potential last season as they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. On paper, the Nets were arguably the most talented team in the entire NBA, but they were plagued by injury issues. Their star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played less than 10 total games together during the regular season, and Harden and Irving both missed time in the series against Milwaukee. As a result, the Nets were unable to advance to the conference finals.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden has bold claim about Nets

James Harden was plagued by a hamstring injury for much of his inaugural season with the Brooklyn Nets. He thinks the league may not be so lucky next year though. The former NBA MVP spoke this week with SI’s Michael Shapiro. During the interview, Harden had a bold claim about his team for the 2021-22 season.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Speaks Out On His Role With The Nets

Last year was a turbulent one for James Harden as he started the season in a bad situation. It had become clear that Harden no longer wanted to be a member of the Houston Rockets, and he was doing everything he could to get himself out of there. Eventually, Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets, where he got to reunite with Kevin Durant, all while playing alongside Kyrie Irving. For the most part, the Nets were incredible throughout the season, although injuries eventually took them out of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: James Harden Reveals Birthday Present From Russell Westbrook

Through four seasons and two teams together, Russell Westbrook and James Harden have developed a meaningful relationship both on and off the court. And for The Beard’s 32nd birthday on Thursday, Brodie came through with a pretty incredible token of that friendship. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Harden showed off...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Harden is making noticeable progress with his hamstring

Nine-time All-Star James Harden has always been known for his durability. You can count on him to always show up. The Beard has played in 657 regular season games since 2012 while averaging 36.9 MPG in that time period. In his first stint with the Nets coming from Houston, it was the first time Harden suffered from an injury both prior and during the postseason. This has now raised concerns on what to expect going into training camp.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking James Harden's top three performances for the Nets

Nets superstar James Harden turned 32 years old on August 26th. In celebration of the Nets guard, let’s look back at his three best performances in a Brooklyn jersey. Although Harden has only been with the Nets for a short stint since arriving from Houston during the 2020-21 season, the former MVP has still made it difficult to pick out his top performances with the Nets. It was all because he didn’t waste any time causing havoc upon his arrival.
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy