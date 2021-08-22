Cancel
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury police: Toddler badly hurt in hit-and-run

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
Waterbury police SHAWN SIENKIEWICZ / FOX CT

Waterbury police are looking for the motorist who drove off after hitting and seriously injuring a 3-year-old boy Saturday night in the city’s Bunker Hill section.

Police gave few details of what happened, but said they’re looking for a dark-colored vehicle that drove off after the boy was hit around 8:15 p.m. near Bunker Hill Avenue and Jillson Circle.

The boy was taken to a city hospital and then transferred to Connecticut Children’s Hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

As of Sunday morning, he was in stable condition, Sgt. Ryan Bessette reported. Police had no further update later in the day.

The police department’s crash reconstruction unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 203 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at 203 755-1234.

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

