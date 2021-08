Netspend has their H-E-B debit card which offers a linked savings account with 6% APY on balances up to $2,000. Balances above that amount get .50% APY. You can get the H-E-B card even if you have another version of the Netspend debit cards. Years ago I spent a lot of time parsing out the options with Netspend cards since it was possible to get 5% APY on up to $5,000, and to multiply that by opening various versions of the Netspend cards. These became much less interesting in 2016 when they lowered the max to just $1,000, though given the current environment of low interest rates some might revisit these accounts.