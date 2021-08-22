Cancel
Albany, NY

Media Project #1577: Alan, Rex, Rosemary, And Barbara

wamc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Airs 08/22/21 @ 6 p.m. & 08/23/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary, and Barbara talk about media coverage of Afghanistan, how the media can get people to pay attention to climate change, and much more.

