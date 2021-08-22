Sarkisian Heaps Praise On Longhorns QBs After Impressive Practice Weeks

Still Close QB Battle At Texas? Sarkisian Praises Both Card And Thompson

Last Saturday, Steve Sarkisian said neither quarterback took the step forward to winning the starting job. They were flat. They struggled to move the ball. Worst of all, neither looked ready for the September 4 opener against No. 23 Louisiana.

Funny how a week can change a narrative.

Sarkisian said that Saturday's scrimmage was a “little bit of a role reversal” from the week prior. The offense looked sharped while the defense could be looking to stabilize certain areas.

As for Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, Sarkisian walked away impressed with both once more. Still, don't expect him to name the starter just because fans are clamoring for it.

“If I can put my head down on the pillow tonight and know who that starter is, that’s great,” Sarkisian said Saturday. “That doesn’t mean I have to tell you guys and announce it. But I may know. That would be ideal.”

One throw won't define a season — just like one turnover shouldn't warrant second-string duty in fall camp. Last week, Thompson was the victim of a turnover when he forced a pass well outside the pocket.

Meanwhile, Card received praise earlier in the week for his response with the wide receivers on 11-on-11 drills. Should he name the starter against the Ragin Cajuns for it?

Even if Sarkisian thinks that it won't be said out loud.

Another scrimmage concludes and Texas has a good problem on their hands. Both QBs looked sharp according to Sark. Now, it's a day-to-day feel on who gives the Longhorns a better chance to win.

“Thought they took care of the ball," Sarkisian said. "I thought our tempo was better offensively, which is a lot on them to have control of that tempo, whether it’s using shifts and motions, whether we’re trying to go fast, whatever that is.”

Texas is looking to win in the Big 12 for the first time since 2009. Yes, their 10-win season of 2018 was impressive under Tom Herman, but they've been to the conference championship game just once since their Rose Bowl loss to Alabama.

Sarkisian, who comes from the winning ways at Alabama, is implementing that. It's what made Texas a blue blood program in the realm of college football. Now more than ever, the right quarterback will decide the outcome of a season.

Take a look at Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler. Last season, he led the Big 12 in passing (3,031 yards) and touchdowns (28). Two years prior, Kyler Murray threw 42 touchdowns on the way to a College Football Playoff appearance with the Sooners.

Sure, production matters, but leading the conference in a certain category doesn't mean a championship is on the horizon.

"I don't think there's any secret sauce there to doing it," Sarkisian said. "It's just about calling the things they execute really well."

Maybe Sarkisian is playing the battle too close to the chest? After all, he rarely speaks of the negatives for either Thompson and Card when talking to the press after practice.

This isn't to say that Thompson and Card are perfect; if so, one would already be the starter. However, what is the flaw in their games? Is Thompson too much of a risk-taker?

Does Card only trust his dual-threat mobility?

This time, Sarkisian gave both gunslingers a boost of confidence, stating how they didn't waste time in the pocket and rarely forced plays that weren't there.

“Today, I think they trusted their protection,” Sarkisian said. “They knew what was happening.”

The Longhorns have more issues on their mind before Week 1. Class begins Monday, meaning practice moves into more of a game week approach instead of offseason mode. Texas also must formulate its depth chart, including the travel roster of a two-deep system.

So yes, there's more than just a QB battle on Sark's mind, but all those are second fiddle. In today's game, any team could contend for a title with the right name under center.

And in a similar fashion, the hopes of claiming a national title could be stopped in its track with the wrong signal caller. So far, both aren't giving Sarkisian a reason to think they're not the player who can bring Texas "back" for good.

"That’s the standard, right?” Sarkisian said of his quarterbacks. “Are they putting us in position to win games? They did that.”

Injury Update: Sarkisian had a less and ideal injury update for receiver Troy Omeire. Omerie, who suffered a torn ACL prior to the start of last season, has missed this week with a knee injury.

As for the timetable, that might be the biggest question mark of all.

“Troy has got a subtle strain to his knee,” the coach said. “I don’t want to call it day-to-day, but I don’t think it’s months, either. Could be a week, maybe two. We’ll see.”

