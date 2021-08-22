How Self-Acceptance Leads to Self-Possession
Acceptance is key to making meaningful changes in your life. You can't become self-possessed without self-acceptance. Accepting what is isn't the same as saying it's OK. In the first episode of the Hulu sitcom Shrill, there's a scene where the heroine, passive, deferential Annie, sees a beautiful plus-sized woman in a flower shop, walking around like she owns the place. Socialized to believe that her size is a problem and she should try to be invisible, Annie is enthralled. She follows the mystery woman out the door, mesmerized, her eyes asking, "How does she do it?"www.psychologytoday.com
