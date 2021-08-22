Enjoy Hearty Portions In A Quirky Setting At Mt. Ida Café In Arkansas

When it comes to Mt. Ida Café, it’s hard to say which is more memorable – the hearty helpings or the quirky setting. Either way, you’re in for a real treat when you visit!

A small town locale and full parking lot are the tell-tale signs of a good restaurant – and Mt. Ida Café’s got both!

You’ll find the modest café in Mt. Ida, right off Highway 270.

Open since 1939, it’s a go-to for locals and an incredible find for those travelling along the highway.

Don’t expect anything fancy. It’s a frill-free, checkered tablecloth type of place.

However, it’s not without its quirks. The interior is plastered with an eclectic array of décor, which serves as a great distraction for diners awaiting their food.

Speaking of the food, the menu features a slew of breakfast dishes as well as sandwiches, burgers, seafood, and regional favorites, like fried chicken.

The menu may be varied, but all of the dishes have something in common – hearty portions.

Regardless of what you order, it’s sure to fill you up, which proposes one problem…

...it’s nearly impossible to save room for dessert! And that’s an issue because the café’s desserts are homemade and worth every calorie.

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to pay a visit to this quirky spot? For more information, call Mt. Ida Café at (870) 867-2283. You can also visit the Mt. Ida Café Facebook page.

So, did you know about this quirky eatery in Arkansas? Ever visited Mt. Ida Café? If so, what’d you order? How was it? Tell us!

