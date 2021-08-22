Cancel
Arkansas State

Enjoy Hearty Portions In A Quirky Setting At Mt. Ida Café In Arkansas

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Arkansas
 5 days ago

When it comes to Mt. Ida Café, it’s hard to say which is more memorable – the hearty helpings or the quirky setting. Either way, you’re in for a real treat when you visit!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0dWh_0bZhSIYu00
A small town locale and full parking lot are the tell-tale signs of a good restaurant – and Mt. Ida Café’s got both!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRXgU_0bZhSIYu00
You’ll find the modest café in Mt. Ida, right off Highway 270.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ5cU_0bZhSIYu00
Open since 1939, it’s a go-to for locals and an incredible find for those travelling along the highway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWxwo_0bZhSIYu00
Don’t expect anything fancy. It’s a frill-free, checkered tablecloth type of place.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsuJu_0bZhSIYu00
However, it’s not without its quirks. The interior is plastered with an eclectic array of décor, which serves as a great distraction for diners awaiting their food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stctn_0bZhSIYu00
Speaking of the food, the menu features a slew of breakfast dishes as well as sandwiches, burgers, seafood, and regional favorites, like fried chicken.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1egY_0bZhSIYu00
The menu may be varied, but all of the dishes have something in common – hearty portions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHJ4N_0bZhSIYu00
Regardless of what you order, it’s sure to fill you up, which proposes one problem…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2aFs_0bZhSIYu00
...it’s nearly impossible to save room for dessert! And that’s an issue because the café’s desserts are homemade and worth every calorie.

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to pay a visit to this quirky spot? For more information, call Mt. Ida Café at (870) 867-2283. You can also visit the Mt. Ida Café Facebook page.

So, did you know about this quirky eatery in Arkansas? Ever visited Mt. Ida Café? If so, what’d you order? How was it? Tell us!

This is just one of the quirky places in Arkansas. Click here to read about the weirdest places you can possibly go in Arkansas.

Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

