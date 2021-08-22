Enjoy Hearty Portions In A Quirky Setting At Mt. Ida Café In Arkansas

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
If you’re an animal lover, you’ll be in heaven at Cockrill’s Country Critters! A farm and petting zoo in one, it’s home to an array of animals. It’s become a popular venue for birthday parties, but that’s not the only option for interacting with the resident wildlife. Every autumn, the farm hosts a fall fest, and you’re going to love it!
With a name that is attention-getting (to say the least), you might expect Heidi’s Ugly Cakes to be housed in an equally as flashy building. But that’s simply not the case. Instead, it’s housed in a modest stone building. That’s okay, though, because it’s not the eatery’s appearance that gained it a loyal following – that honor goes to its “ugly cakes” and tasty sandwiches.
These days, the word quarantine is synonymous with Covid-19. However, quarantines can be used to quell a slew of scenarios, including a fire ant invasion. No, this isn’t the plot of some sci-fi movie. Arkansas is currently being invaded by fire ants, and because of such, dozens of counties are subject to a federal quarantine. […]
There’s much more to Eureka Springs than meets the eye. The town is full of subterranean secrets, and the best way to learn about them is the Downtown-N-Underground Tour! Fun for all ages, the guided tour will show you Eureka Springs like never before. During these uncertain times, please keep...
Some of the state’s best restaurants are hiding in the most obscure of places. That’s certainly the case with Catalpa Café. As “off the beaten path” as you can get, it’s not the kind of place you just stumble upon. However, it is the kind of place that you seek out, and that’s because it […]
Here in Arkansas, we’re pretty enthusiastic about waterfalls. In fact, we often find ourselves searching “waterfalls near me in Arkansas.” If this is something you can relate to, we have just the place for you to explore. The White Rock Creek Falls Trail is an overlooked treasure near Shores Lake. The trek takes you to […]
We found the perfect lake for your next paddling adventure, and it’s Lake Leatherwood! You may have never heard of it, but one visit and it’s sure to become a new go-to – no matter if you’re new to kayaking or an avid kayaker looking for a leisurely float. Ready to plan a kayaking adventure […]
If you weren’t lucky enough to experience the 1950s the first time around, we’ve got some great news – all is not lost. You can still get a taste of the decade at The Spark Café. Modeled after soda fountains of the past and decked out in retro décor, it’s the next best thing to […]
If farm livin’ is the life for you, book a stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm! The real-working farm is home to an Airbnb – but not just any Airbnb. The farm’s cozy accommodations have earned it recognition as the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas. Well, what do you think? Are you ready to […]
Some establishments have been around for so long that they hold a special place in the hearts of residents. That’s surely the case with Bruno’s Little Italy. Having been a part of the Arkansas culinary scene on and off (but mostly on) since the 1940s, it’s a state staple. And for many, it’s known just […]
Bigger isn’t always better – and you’ll find proof at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden (emphasis on the botanical garden part). It’s just 2.5 acres, so it’s one of the smaller botanical gardens in Arkansas. But don’t assume its small size makes it any less stunning. During these uncertain times,...
When you’ve done everything there is to do aboveground in Arkansas, head underground and explore War Eagle Cavern via a guided tour. The fun begins right from the start, as you walk straight into a mountain through a huge natural entrance and into the depths of the cavern. Want to learn more about his unforgettable adventure? Read on!
The next time you have a day to kill, choo-choose to visit the Ruland Junction Toy Train Museum! A must-visit for train enthusiasts of all ages, the museum features two floors of trains and memorabilia, which have been collected over the course of decades. We’re aware that these uncertain times...
Did you know you can get a taste of Germany right here in Arkansas? It’s true – and it’s all thanks to Ludwig’s Bakery. Using real German recipes, it’s THE place to go for Deutschland desserts. Not sure if you’re a fan of German pastries? That’s okay; the bakeshop serves up a slew of sweets, including familiar favorites.
We want to let you in on one of the state’s best kept secrets – Riverside Resort. The perfect place for your next rustic adventure, the resort has over 200 campsites, along with more than a dozen cabins. Plus, it’s located right on the water, so the great views and recreational opportunities are as plentiful […]
When craving a meal with a view, a visit to the restaurant at Gaston’s White River Resort is sure to satisfy. Situated riverside, the glass-enclosed eatery serves up some of the best views in the state. And though it may be hard to believe, the food is just as impressive as the vistas.
Nothing pairs quite as well as wine and…a good book. The combo may be hard to come by, but it’s exactly what you’ll find at Two Friends Bookstore. That’s right; it’s a bookstore that serves wine! It’s honestly hard to say which is better – the variety of books or the bevy of beverages.
If you think Arkansas has changed a lot over the decades, just imagine how much it’s changed over the past century! Luckily, you don’t have to imagine because we’ve dug up some historic photos of Arkansas that will show you just what it was like living in The Natural State in the early 1900s. So, […]
If you’re looking for the perfect summertime adventure, look no further! We scoured the state and found some hidden spots that you’ll definitely want to seek out this season. From lesser-known waterfalls to a picturesque winery, these secret sites are sure to make your summer unforgettable. So, did you know about these hidden gems in […]
Here at Only in Arkansas, we spend a lot of time lauding our state’s beautiful natural assets: the parks, rivers, mountains, forests, and abundance of outdoor recreation that make the Natural State so special. Implicit in the natural wonders of Arkansas, of course, is its wildlife; both the creatures native to Arkansas and those who, for whatever circumstances, now call it home. This is where the story of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas begins.
