Israel Launches COVID Antibody Testing of 1.4 Million Children

By Brad Callas
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to discover how COVID-19 has impacted its youth, Israel this weekend launched a national antibody survey of children between the ages of three and 12. The Times of Israel reports Sunday marked the first day of nationwide serological tests, which are conducted via a finger prick, and provides results within 15 minutes. Ahead of the new school year, Israel hopes the mandatory testing will help the country gain research about the number of unvaccinated youths who have developed protection against the coronavirus.

