T.I. Sends Encouraging Message to Lizzo Following Body-Shaming Remarks

T.I. is the latest to chime in on the negative comments that Lizzo has been dealing with on the internet. “My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer, don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that,” Tip said, showing his support for her. “Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative things to say it’s because they feel negatively about themselves.”