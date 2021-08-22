Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

T.I. Sends Encouraging Message to Lizzo Following Body-Shaming Remarks

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.I. is the latest to chime in on the negative comments that Lizzo has been dealing with on the internet. “My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer, don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that,” Tip said, showing his support for her. “Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative things to say it’s because they feel negatively about themselves.”

www.complex.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.i.
Person
Lizzo
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musichypefresh.co

Dancehall Singer Ishawna Calls Out T.I For Insulting Short-Haired Women

Since T.I hasn’t made a hit song in the last few years, he seems focused on making controversial comments. The ATL star found himself caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby’s homophobic controversy. Even before then, the rapper landed himself in hot water by his own wrong doing, such as the sexual assault case earlier this year. Recently, the actor and rapper got himself in trouble once again, when he insulted short-haired women on social media. Though, dancehall singer Ishawna called out T.I and put him in his place.
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Lizzo Shares Teary Response to Fat-Shaming of Music Video With Cardi B

Hip pop star Lizzo is calling out all the people who made rude comments after the singer dropped her new music video “Rumors.” The Grammy-winning singer posted a 13-minute video on social media tearfully addressing the hate coming her way. She went on to say that she’s being fat-shamed and targeted with racist comments after the song’s debut, which features rapper Cardi B. The song’s lyrics themselves seem to address body shaming head on.
CelebritiesBillboard

T.I. Encourages Lizzo After Her Tearful Reaction to Haters: 'Keep Doing What You Do'

After Lizzo tearfully addressed the hateful messages she was receiving on social media, she received an encouraging one from T.I. In a seven-minute Instagram video from Sunday (Aug. 22), Tip offered up some words of advice to the Grammy-winning superstar, who suffered vitriol from "racist" and "fat-phobic" online trolls last week following the release of her new single "Rumors," featuring Cardi B.
CelebritiesNME

Lizzo speaks out on abusive online comments: “This shit should not fly”

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive comments she’s received online following the release of ‘Rumors’. The Cardi B-featuring single arrived last Friday (August 13) alongside an official video, which was seemingly inspired by Disney’s animated movie Hercules (1997). Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, however, Lizzo has...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

DaBaby Returns to the Stage Following Homophobic Remarks, Says He “Never, Ever Meant to Offend Anybody”

DaBaby hit the stage for the first time since stirring up controversy for homophobic remarks at a music festival last month and offered a mea culpa, telling the crowd he “never, ever meant to offend anybody.” The rapper over the weekend appeared at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. The event was one of only a couple that did not drop the rapper from their lineups after his July 25 comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where he asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any...
Internetthesource.com

Facebook To Delete Hateful Comments About Lizzo Amid Bullying

No negative comments tolerated. Facebook is stepping up to defend Lizzo. TMZ reported Tuesday that the social media platform has removed hateful and insensitive comments about the “Rumors” singer. A source at Facebook says the company has already removed numerous comments on Lizzo’s most recent social media posts and will...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Lizzo recalls 'fatphobic, racist and hurtful' comments amid 'Rumors' release with Cardi B

Lizzo is opening up about the onslaught of demeaning comments she received from social media trolls last week after she released her song, "Rumors," which features Cardi B. The 33-year-old singer and flutist – whose real name is Melissa Jefferson – recalled the hateful messages in an interview with "Good Morning America" and said while she is used to much of the criticism she’s received in her time in the limelight, certain remarks are inexcusable.
MusicPosted by
BET

Lizzo Breaks Down Into Tears On Instagram Live Over Body Shaming And Racist Messages

“On days when I should be the happiest, I just feel so down,” Lizzo said, wiping away tears, in an Instagram Live recording on Sunday (Aug. 15). The Grammy winner reached a tipping point after receiving a ton of negativity following the release of “Rumors,” her new song with Cardi B. She’s been on the receiving end of racist comments and body shaming.
Celebritiesat40.com

Cardi B Slams Haters After Lizzo Breaks Down Over Online Bullying

Sadly, Lizzo has once again become the target of online hate. Following the release of her latest single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B on Friday (August 13), the 33-year-old singer was hit with tons of "fatphobic, racist, and hurtful" comments online; so much so, Lizzo took to Instagram Live on Sunday (August 15) to address the growing negativity.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Lizzo Calls Out the Racist, Fatphobic Trolls Bullying Her in Wake of the ‘Rumors’ Video

Lizzo took to Instagram Live on Sunday, August 15, to address some of the negative comments online sparked by her new video “Rumors” with Cardi B. “It’s fatphobic, it’s racist, and it’s hurtful,” she said of the trolling she’s gotten throughout her career. “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls.”
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Lizzo cries during Instagram Live in response to 'mean' messages: 'It's fat-phobic, and it's racist and it's hurtful'

Fans and famous friends like Cardi B and Missy Elliott are cheering on Lizzo after the singer cried during an "honest moment" on Instagram Live. During the video, which no longer appears on her Instagram feed, the Grammy winner got emotional in response to negative attacks days after she and Cardi B released the music video for their new song collaboration, "Rumors."
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lizzo Breaks Down In TEARS Over “Fatphobic” Trolls

Lizzo may be lighting up the charts with her new Cardi B collaboration ‘Rumors,’ but she tearfully took to social media to remind that she’s not immune to the jabs from those slamming her – especially for her looks. Full story below…. Moments ago on social media, the performer broke...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lizzo opens up on hurtful comments following the release of new single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive online comments she has received since releasing her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.In an interview with Good Morning America, the singer went into detail about how the messages make her feel.She said: “People are like, don’t let ‘em see you with your head down. My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.” Becoming emotional, she added: “God...

Comments / 2

Community Policy