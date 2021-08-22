Second Performance Patch Announced for Resident Evil: Village

Both the PS4 and the PS5 are getting a former Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive next month on September 9. The game will only be available via the PlayStation Store, which is to say a retail run for the game --The Touryst -- isn't in the plans, at least not that we know of. What we do know is it will boast a resolution of 8K with supersampling at 60 frames per second or, alternatively, 4K at 120 frames per second. That said, this will only be on PS5. On PS4, the game will be 1080p at 60 frames per second.