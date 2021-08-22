Cancel
Second Performance Patch Announced for Resident Evil: Village

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil: Village PC players can look forward to yet another performance patch rolling out later this week. The announcement of a new patch for the Steam version of RE: V was published via the official @RE_Games Twitter account on Friday, Aug. 20. This is the second patch unveiled for RE: V Steam players following an unfortunate lack of performance on PC. Despite its stellar textures, lighting, animations, and more, Steam users have found themselves subject to glitches, crashes, and frame loss during crucial scenes in-game.

