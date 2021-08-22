Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee Trio: The Sooners expects a boost from these former Volunteers

By Jay Attal
 5 days ago
There is a lot of excitement surrounding Oklahoma’s cast of returning players in 2021. Spencer Rattler, Kennedy Brooks, Marvin Mims, Isaiah Thomas, and Nik Bonitto, lead the way for a Sooners team that’s the favorite in the Big 12. Those are just some of the names on a list that goes on and on due to how terrifyingly deep the Crimson and Cream are on both sides of the football.

At the same time, Lincoln Riley’s ability to bolster the roster with talent from the transfer portal could prove to be a tiny tweak that makes all the difference come playoff time.

Mike Farrell of Rivals ranked the top five transfer players in the Big 12. OU’s trio of Tennessee transfers took the top three spots in Eric Gray, Key Lawerence, and Wanya Morris.

Eric Gray arrived in Norman as an undisputable impact player. The running back led the Volunteers with six touchdowns and finished with the sixth-most yards per game (85.8) in the SEC last season. Gray possesses great instincts and excellent change of direction skills at 206 pounds.

With Kennedy Brooks already in the backfield, the addition of Gray is an added luxury for running backs coach Demarco Murray. As the ex-Volunteer’s ability to play out of the slot could allow Oklahoma to play both of its star running backs at the same time.

Blocking for Eric Gray will be a familiar face in Wanya Morris. Morris played left tackle at Tennessee, starting 17 of his 23 games and earning SEC All-Freshman honors. The Georgia native was called for just three penalties on 398 snaps in 2020. At 6-5, 312 pounds, his presence across from Eric Swenson should give quarterback Spencer Rattler peace of mind.

The final member of the Tennessee trio is defensive back Key Lawerence. At 6-1, Lawerence brings size to the secondary and expects to find snaps at safety heading into 2021. He’s relatively inexperienced, playing just 105 snaps in his collegiate career.

Lawerence plays well in zone coverage and brings even more ball skills to the OU backfield. He recorded a pass breakup on just three targets last season. If anyone can help Lawerence take the next step in his development, it’s defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who personally coaches the safety group.

