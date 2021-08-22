How to watch and stream the Saints' preseason game vs. Jaguars

Monday is here, and we’re counting down the time until the New Orleans Saints (0-1) take the field at Caesars Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in hours, not days.

There’s quite a lot we know about this preseason matchup already — Jameis Winston will get the opening minutes with the starting offense after running the second-string unit last week, which is now going to work with Taysom Hill. Trevor Siemian will handle the bulk of reps after those two are pulled, with rookie Ian Book hoping to get a few snaps in before the game is over.

Meanwhile, number-one draft pick Trevor Lawrence will be looking to lock down his starting job for good. This is also a homecoming for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who hails from Jennings, La. and was Lawrence’s former teammate at Clemson. The last time Lawrence and Etienne played in the Superdome they combined for 400 passing yards and four touchdowns scored, so let’s hope the Saints find greater success against them this time.

Game information:

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville jaguars

Kickoff: Monday , Aug. 23 at 7:00 pm CT

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Weather: Indoors

Broadcast:

Local television: ESPN

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and New Orleans Saints Radio will have the game, locally on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSaintsWire and of course here on Saints Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s matchup. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.