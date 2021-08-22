Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How to watch and stream the Saints' preseason game vs. Jaguars

By John Sigler
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmAhl_0bZhRVku00

Monday is here, and we’re counting down the time until the New Orleans Saints (0-1) take the field at Caesars Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in hours, not days.

There’s quite a lot we know about this preseason matchup already — Jameis Winston will get the opening minutes with the starting offense after running the second-string unit last week, which is now going to work with Taysom Hill. Trevor Siemian will handle the bulk of reps after those two are pulled, with rookie Ian Book hoping to get a few snaps in before the game is over.

Meanwhile, number-one draft pick Trevor Lawrence will be looking to lock down his starting job for good. This is also a homecoming for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who hails from Jennings, La. and was Lawrence’s former teammate at Clemson. The last time Lawrence and Etienne played in the Superdome they combined for 400 passing yards and four touchdowns scored, so let’s hope the Saints find greater success against them this time.

Game information:

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville jaguars

Kickoff: Monday , Aug. 23 at 7:00 pm CT

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Weather: Indoors

Broadcast:

Local television: ESPN

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and New Orleans Saints Radio will have the game, locally on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSaintsWire and of course here on Saints Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s matchup. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Nfl Game Pass#Clemson#American Football#Espn#Westwood One#New Orleans Saints Radio#Wwl 870 Am 105 3 Fm#Saints Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

2 former B1G stars reportedly waived by New Orleans Saints

The start of the week has brought a flurry of NFL moves with it as teams begin to make cuts during the preseason. Teams have until 4 pm EST time on Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players. After that, teams will have a week before cutting rosters to 80 players on Aug. 24.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jameis Winston's pregame routine getting mocked by fans

Whoever is named the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback will have a tough act to follow with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats at the end of last season. Jameis Winston hopes that he’ll be the one as he’s tangled in a training camp battle with Taysom Hill, Brees’ former backup. While Winston obviously has more starting experience, Hill is by far the more versatile player, despite some Saints fans criticizing head coach Sean Payton for perhaps using him a little too much over the past few years.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLthespun.com

Saints Reportedly Cut 2 Notable Players On Sunday

NFL teams across the league are trimming their rosters this weekend ahead of the 85-player deadline on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints have reportedly cut a couple of notable veteran players in anticipation of the deadline. According to reports, the Saints have parted ways with veteran defensive lineman Noah Spence...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: Sean Payton gave Taysom Hill every opportunity to stay in QB race

The New Orleans Saints quarterback battle may have been decided in their preseason game against the Jaguars. Sean Payton just doesn’t want to admit it. If Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston were Payton’s children, Hill would by far be the favorite – the most coddled, complimented, and protected from outside scrutiny. Even after Winston’s scintillating first quarter, you could sense Payton wanted Hill to take some of the spotlight away from the ex-Tampa player.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jameis Winston might’ve ended Saints QB competition with 1 throw (Video)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston made a perfect deep touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The New Orleans Saints enter the 2021 season for the first time without Drew Brees starting under center. This preseason, head coach Sean Payton will have to choose between former first-overall pick Jameis Winston and jack-of-all-trades player Taysom Hill to get the Week 1 start. Safe to say, Winston might have given himself the edge on Monday night.
NFLBleacher Report

Bold Predictions for Saints' 2021 NFL Season

The New Orleans Saints are going through a transitional phase. For the first time since the 2006 season, Drew Brees will not be on the Week 1 roster. Jameis Winston is the likely successor to the future Hall of Fame quarterback. A different set of expectations come with the new...
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES TE ZACH ERTZ — CATCHING FROM SAINTS JAMEIS WINSTON!

The Saints lost both of tight ends to injury Monday night against the Jags — Adam Trautman and Nick Vannett. So, all of a sudden Eagles pissed-off-at-Howie Roseman tight end Zach Ertz looks like a replacement in NOLA. The 30-year-old Ertz is entering the last year of his contract and...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Sean Payton names starting quarterback for New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have named their starting quarterback to open the 2021 season. Adam Schefter tweeted early on Friday morning that Jameis Winston will start for the Saints when they face off with the Green Bay Packers on opening weekend. Winston and Taysom Hill battled for the starting job.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Cleveland Browns will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday. The Browns are coming off an 11-5 season and will bring back Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham, they have high expectations from this squad this season. As for the Jaguars, they took Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall and will have Urban Meyer as a coach and there are some high expectations from their team as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy