NFL

NFL Top 100: Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner and D.K. Metcalf all make the list

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It’s been a good week for Jamal Adams. First, the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $70 million deal, ending an extended contract dispute and making him the league’s highest-paid safety by a big margin.

Now, Adams has been named one of the best players in football by his peers. NFL Network has continued the countdown of this year’s list of the NFL Top 100, and Adams has come in at No. 31.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner has also made the cut. He ranked No. 25.

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf also joined the party, jumping nearly 60 spots from last year to land at No. 22.

Wagner, Adams and Metcalf join wide receiver Tyler Lockett (76) and free safety Quandre Diggs (77) as the current Seattle players who have made this year’s list. Former linebacker and free agent K.J. Wright (67) also made the cut.

Quarterback Russell Wilson should also make the list. It will be interesting to see where he ranks.

