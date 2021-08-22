Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farmers in England begin massive DIY rewilding effort

By Teresa Carey
Freethink
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn East Anglia, a region in the east of England, a hodgepodge group of landowners — farmers, private homes, municipalities, churches, schools, energy firms — are coming together in one of the most significant rewilding projects in England. The bold plan is to set aside 20% of East Anglia for...

www.freethink.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#England#Pigs#Biodiversity#Uk#Diy#Argus Hardy#English#Positive News#Rewild#Freethink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Related
AgricultureKOMO News

Futuristic biosphere farm grows crops under the ocean

Strawberries, basil and lettuce are flourishing in a new biosphere farm anchored to the floor of the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s Ligurian coast. Nemo’s Garden, which grows without soil or pesticides, sprouted from an idea by Sergio Gamberini, a scuba diver who also has a passion for gardening, according to the project’s website.
Agricultureresilience.org

Freedom, Forgotten Places And The Future Of Farming

Ed. note: This article first appeared on ARC2020.eu. ARC2020 is a platform for agri-food and rural actors working towards better food, farming, and rural policies for Europe. We’re back with Czech livestock farmer Josef, who says we need to trust farmers more. Farmers will make responsible decisions unless the system forces them to act irresponsibly. And he explains why the future of farming is in forgotten places.
AgricultureGood News Network

The Yellow Center of the Deadliest Flower is a Lifeline to Farmers – and the Planet

In Kenya, a drive through the Central Highlands will sometimes reveal a landscape covered in a beautiful white-petaled flower with a lethal secret. The yellow center of the Chrysanthemum cinerariifolium contains one of the world’s great natural insecticides, that as well as being totally harmless to plants, humans, and animals, supports the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of rural Kenyans who supply much of the world’s pyrethrum, the principle chemical in the flower.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

Indian Farmers Are Producing Apples Where They Never Grew Before

In April 2018, during a holiday trip to Kulu, a city in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, Abhijit Dhumal came across a tree unlike any he had seen before. “The tree was full of flowers and had hardly any leaves,” says Dhumal, a sugarcane farmer from the western state of Maharashtra.
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Tropical Depression 9 looms as Arkansas farmers begin harvest

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas growers will be paying closer attention to their weather apps with development of Tropical Depression 9 and a forecast path that could bring the storm’s wind and rain to the delta by early next week. TD9 was churning in the Caribbean southwest of Jamaica on Thursday...
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Structural Hurdles to Large-Scale Forest Restoration in the Brazilian Amazon

Despite the recognition of socioeconomic and environmental benefits, global movements to valorize restoration as part of climate change mitigation activities and successful implementation of small- to medium-scale forest restoration projects, the Amazonian forest cover has steadily declined, and forest restoration is restricted to single initiatives. Weak governance is considered one of the underlying reasons, but a set of technical and socioeconomic issues further impede large-scale restoration in the Amazon. In addition to noncompliance of rural properties with environmental legislation, labor and capital-intensive forest implementation, insufficiently structured markets for diversified silviculture, knowledge gaps and logistic difficulties represent further forest restoration barriers in the Amazon. Here, we address these structural hurdles to overcome challenges and achieve large-scale forest restoration in the Brazilian Amazon.
U.K.rspb.org.uk

Planning for Scotland’s net-zero, nature-rich future.

Time is running out – words must become actions. Visitors and residents of Scotland alike hold a long-standing love for, and fascination with, our natural heritage. In recent years, the important role that nature plays in our daily lives has become clear: it improves physical health and mental wellbeing; it enhances air quality and provides natural solutions to big problems, such as natural flood defences to respond to extreme weather events caused by climate change. Put simply we need nature in our lives for the places we live and work in to survive and thrive.
AgricultureKokomo Perspective

Learning to farm better: Farmers see U of I research in person

KIMBERLY — Mario de Haro Marti is making tea. It’s not black tea or green tea, it’s compost tea. A University of Idaho extension educator, he is applying his brew to corn as part of a study researching the effect of different biostimulants on corn silage yield. Over 45 farmers,...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Fungi-eating endangered brush-tailed bettongs reintroduced in Australian rewilding project

With their long springy hind legs, and rodent-shaped bodies, brush-tailed bettongs – also known as woylies – are striking-looking animals.Evolution, in its dazzling array of unlikely formations, appears to have produced a half-rat, half-kangaroo, which leaps through the night and digs up the various kinds of fungi that comprise a key part of its diet.However, the bush-tailed bettong is critically endangered in its native Australia, due to the ravages of the non-native animals, especially foxes and cats, brought by European settlers in the modern era.But a major rewilding programme is bringing back these marsupials to areas where they have...
Energy Industryktwb.com

Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican scientists have developed a unique “nanobubble” system using solar energy to improve water quality in the canals of Mexico City’s Xochimilco ecological zone, a popular tourist attraction. Officials in Mexico City have been focused on cleaning up the long-polluted waters of Xochimilco, a UNESCO World...
Agriculturewiartonecho.com

Ritsma ready to help drought-stricken farmers in Western Canada

It was almost 20 years ago, but Martin Ritsma will never forget the look on a Saskatchewan farmer’s face as he pulled into a prairie laneway at 2 a.m. with a load of hay. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The 2002 drought...

Comments / 0

Community Policy