LA Gladiators Win OW Countdown Cup

By Michaela Nealon
 5 days ago
The LA Gladiators won the OW Countdown Cup as the underdog of the tournament. After the team's dominating win against the Atlanta Reign in a 3-0 sweep, LAG was able to move on in the winners bracket for a rematch against the Chengdu Hunters. As the LA Gladiators' last match...

ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
