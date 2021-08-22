Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Huge Brawl Breaks Out During Nice-Marseille Match As Fans Storm Field

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, more horrendous fan behavior. This time supporters of French soccer club Nice got involved. Dimitri Payet was minding his own business attempting to take a corner kick his Marseille club had earned. As he moved to the corner of the pitch, he was hit in the head with a bottle thrown by Nice fans. Payet was visibly angry and launched the projectile back into the crowd. Then all hell broke loose.

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitri Payet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marseille#Soccer Club#European Soccer#Storm Field#Espn Fc#French#Ogc Nice#Espn#Espnfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccererienewsnow.com

Nice vs. Marseille: French top-flight league match abandoned after fans invade pitch and clash with players

A top-flight French league game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after fans invaded the pitch and a mass brawl broke out, involving players and staff. "The game between Nice and Marseille on Sunday evening ended prematurely as — following disturbances on the pitch involving home fans and players that led to an interruption of more than an hour — the game was not played to a finish," said Ligue 1 on its website.
SoccerUS News and World Report

Nice-Marseille Game Abandoned After Fan Violence

NICE, France (AP) — A French league soccer match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday when Marseille refused to restart the game after home fans earlier threw projectiles and invaded the field. Unverified photos on social media showed at least three players were injured. The game had initially...
Soccerchatsports.com

French soccer match abandoned after fans storm the field and spark a brawl

A Ligue 1 match Sunday between Marseille and host Nice was interrupted when fans stormed onto the field and sparked a brawl. Players for Marseille were subsequently shown in photos displaying wounds seemingly inflicted during the melee. The fracas caused a long delay, during which both teams left the field....
Soccerchatsports.com

Nice Vs. Marseille Soccer Players Fight Fans ... In Insane In-Game Brawl

Olympique de Marseille, OGC Nice, Marseille, Ligue de Football Professionnel, Nice, France. A wild brawl broke out during a French soccer match Sunday ... with fans invading the pitch and trading violent blows with players on the field. The insane scene all went down toward the end of the Nice...
SoccerSkySports

Nice vs Marseille abandoned after fans throw projectiles and invade the pitch

The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. Both clubs have been summoned by the disciplinary committee of France's Professional Football League (LFP) to attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the extraordinary events at the Allianz Riviera.
Premier Leagueblackchronicle.com

Chelsea and Lukaku too good for Arsenal, Ronaldo drama at Juventus, Nice-Marseille brawl, more

What a weekend of fun we had across Europe! There were big wins for Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, a big fight in Ligue 1 that will resonate for some time, and some off-field drama involving Cristiano Ronaldo’s status at Juventus. Also we saw Barcelona, Man United and Real Madrid battle to frustrating draws, a bit of good luck for Atletico Madrid and some mild panic (maybe) for Bundesliga front-runners Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Nice vs Marseille: Chaos of fans storming pitch caught by supporter in stands

Footage filmed from the stands at the Allianz Riviera stadium shows the chaos as Nice fans stormed the pitch to attack Marseille players on Sunday evening. The incident, which has since been declared “an insult” to football by French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, was sparked by Dimitri Payet throwing a bottle back into the crowd.
UEFApunditarena.com

Nice v Marseille match abandoned after serious crowd trouble

The Ligue 1 clash between Nice and Olympique Marseille was abandoned in the 75th minute on Sunday after serious crowd trouble as Marseille players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch. Nice supporters threw water bottles as Marseille were about to take a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy