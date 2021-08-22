Huge Brawl Breaks Out During Nice-Marseille Match As Fans Storm Field
Another day, more horrendous fan behavior. This time supporters of French soccer club Nice got involved. Dimitri Payet was minding his own business attempting to take a corner kick his Marseille club had earned. As he moved to the corner of the pitch, he was hit in the head with a bottle thrown by Nice fans. Payet was visibly angry and launched the projectile back into the crowd. Then all hell broke loose.www.thebiglead.com
