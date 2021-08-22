Penn State Athletics: Barbour Opens the Door to Adding a Women’s Varsity Sport. Could it Be Crew or Rugby?
Sandy Barbour, the head of Penn State intercollegiate athletics, said she is open to the possibility of the university adding an additional women’s varsity sports team. The revelation came during her Zoom press conference on Saturday, after I asked her about the athletic program’s challenge — and legal responsibility — of meeting its Title IX obligations to provide equal opportunities for its women varsity athletes.www.statecollege.com
Comments / 0